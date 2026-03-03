Senators begin western swing with visit to Edmonton

Oilers won first meeting of season in overtime

© Jared Silber/NHLi via Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Senators will kick off a four-game Western swing on Tuesday night as they meet the Edmonton Oilers for the second time this year. On Oct. 21, the Senators fell to the Oilers in overtime after coming back from a two-goal deficit.

“Going up against [Connor McDavid] and [Leon Draisaitl], it’s going to be a big challenge,” said Thomas Chabot, who scored the tying goal which forced overtime in that October meeting.

“They’re dangerous every time they touch the puck, so we’re going to have to cut their time and space and make sure they don’t have a lot of room to create, and then other than that, then it’s on us, it’s our job. We’re looking forward to it, those are big games that you want to be a part of, and you want to play your best.”

The Sens are coming off a 5-2 win over Toronto on Saturday night in which Drake Batherson and Dylan Cozens each had two goals. The win pushed them to within five points of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race entering play on Tuesday.

“I think we have a lot of confidence right now,” said Cozens after morning skate. “I think we know that the playoffs is definitely up for grabs, and we know that if we just go out and focus on one game at a time, and focusing on getting those two points, by the end of the year we’ll be in a good spot.”

Travis Green didn’t commit to any lineup changes but did note that Linus Ullmark would start his third straight game in goal.

The Sens get set to face the Oilers on the second stop of their five-game road trip.

The Faceoff

The Oilers have dropped five of their last six games, including two out of three since the Olympic break. They currently hold the second wild card position in the Western Conference.

“I’m not keeping track of a lot of other teams,” answered Green when he was asked about the Oilers’ recent record. 

“We care about our team, what’s in front of us. We know how good Edmonton is, you’re talking about a team that’s gone to the finals the last two years. They might not be right where they want to be. It’s not like we’re not aware of what’s going on, maybe they haven’t played their best as of late, but I’m expecting a game out of them tonight.”

Loose Pucks

Tuesday’s contest in Edmonton will mark Ottawa’s 60th game of the 2025-26 regular season. The Senators enter the game with a 29-22-8 record — good for 66 points (.559 points percentage). Last season, Ottawa posted a 30-25-5 record after 60 games — good for 65 points (.542 points percentage).

Tim Stützle enters Tuesday’s game in Edmonton riding a nine-game point streak dating back to January 24 against Carolina. During this current streak, Stützle has compiled six goals and six assists for 12 points. 

Stützle already has a 13-game point streak this season, which he accomplished from Dec. 9 — Jan. 5. If Stützle can get a point on Tuesday in Edmonton, he will join Daniel Alfredsson and Jason Spezza as the only players in franchise history with multiple 10-game point streaks in the same season.

Drake Batherson scored a pair of goals on Saturday in Toronto to reach the 20-goal plateau in the 2025-26 season. This was the fourth straight season in which Batherson has scored at least 20 goals — joining 11 other Ottawa players that have notched four straight 20-goal campaigns.

Watch and Listen

Watch: TSN5, RDS2

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

