Senators begin western swing with visit to Edmonton

The Senators will kick off a four-game Western swing on Tuesday night as they meet the Edmonton Oilers for the second time this year. On Oct. 21, the Senators fell to the Oilers in overtime after coming back from a two-goal deficit.

“Going up against [Connor McDavid] and [Leon Draisaitl], it’s going to be a big challenge,” said Thomas Chabot, who scored the tying goal which forced overtime in that October meeting.

“They’re dangerous every time they touch the puck, so we’re going to have to cut their time and space and make sure they don’t have a lot of room to create, and then other than that, then it’s on us, it’s our job. We’re looking forward to it, those are big games that you want to be a part of, and you want to play your best.”

The Sens are coming off a 5-2 win over Toronto on Saturday night in which Drake Batherson and Dylan Cozens each had two goals. The win pushed them to within five points of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race entering play on Tuesday.

“I think we have a lot of confidence right now,” said Cozens after morning skate. “I think we know that the playoffs is definitely up for grabs, and we know that if we just go out and focus on one game at a time, and focusing on getting those two points, by the end of the year we’ll be in a good spot.”

Travis Green didn’t commit to any lineup changes but did note that Linus Ullmark would start his third straight game in goal.