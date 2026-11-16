Boucher Gets His First Chance with Ottawa

The forward has scored five goals in Belleville since the start of the season

Boucher
By Sens Communications
Ottawa Senators

Three years after turning pro — and five years after being drafted — Tyler Boucher will get his first taste of the NHL.

The 23-year-old forward was called up by the Senators on Monday morning. He will join the team on its upcoming road trip. After the next practice, the team will fly to Winnipeg, where they’ll face off against the Jets on Tuesday night.

Boucher was in the midst of one of his most productive stretches of his career with the Belleville Senators at the time of his recall. On Sunday, he scored the first goal of a game that the B-Sens ultimately won 3-1 at home against the Cleveland Monsters.

Boucher has recorded five points (two goals, three assists) in his last six games. The Senators are 4-2-0 in those six games. They began the week in fourth place in the North Division standings.

Boucher was the Senators’ first-round pick (10th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft. He has been with Belleville since the start of the 2023-24 season. In 132 games with the Senators’ affiliate, he has scored 24 goals and recorded 27 assists for 51 points.

The B-Sens will visit Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday, November 18, to play a school day game. Puck drop will be at 10:30 a.m.

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