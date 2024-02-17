Preview: Blackhawks vs Senators

Preview: The Senators take on the Chicago Blackhawks in their lone trip to Chicago this season

Match up Graphic
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

How to watch: TSN5 / TVAS

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 3 p.m. EST

Where: United Center

The Sens are back on the road, kicking off a three-game roadtrip in the Windy City for their first of two match ups against the Blackhawks this season.

After bump in the road in their last outing against Anaheim, the Senators will look to get back to their winning ways of late. Over their four-game winstreak the Sens were averaging 4.50 goals per game led by captain Brady Tkachuk who scored five goals in that stretch. Key for the Sens was their 200-foot game and not getting caught playing on their heels which is what they missed on Thursday.

The road has been unforgiving to the Sens this season having gone 7-13-0 thus far, they will look to their leaders to start this road trip on the right foot. Brady Tkachuk paces the Sens with 25 goals this season, while Claude Giroux moved into a tie for the points lead (47) with Tim Stützle. Look for the whole group to be eager to set the tone early.

Times have been tough in Chicago lately having lost nine of their last ten games and currently owning the worst record in the NHL. However, the Blackhawks got a very welcomed addition in their last outing with first overall pick Connor Bedard returning to the line-up after being held out since Jan. 5 with a broken jaw. 

While they're record leaves something to be desired, much like Anaheim they are not a team to be taken lightly. Of their 14 wins on the season, the Blackhawks have downed the some of the league's best teams like the Golden Knights, Panthers, Avalanche and the Lightning.

With Connor Bedard back in tow leading the Blackhawks in points (34) this season alongside Philipp Kurashev (29) and Jason Dickinson (26) look for this Chicago team to try to catch the Sens on their heels early in this contest.

By the numbers

Last 10

Senators 6-2-2

Blackhawks 1-8-1

Leaders

Senators
Blackhawks
Goals
Brady Tkachuk (25)
Jason Dickinson (16)
Assists
Tim Stützle (36)
Philipp Kurashev (20)
Points
Claude Giroux / Tim Stützle (47)
Connor Bedard (34)
+/-
Ridly Greig (+18)
Jason Dickinson (+6)
PIM
Brady Tkachuk (102)
Nick Foligno (47)
Power play goals
Brady Tkachuk (7)
Nick Foligno / Tyler Johnson (4)
Short-handed goals
Parker Kelly (2)
Boris Katchouk / Nick Foligno / Taylor Raddysh (1)
Interim head coach Jacques Martin mentioned in his media availability yesterday that defencemen Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub would be returning to the line-up today. In a corresponding move the Senators have re-assigned defenceman Max Guenette to Belleville. Additionally, while the starting goaltender has not been confirmed yet Joonas Korpisalo was in the starting position during practice at Canadian Tire Centre. Below is how the Senators lined up during yesterday's practice:

Hear from interim head coach Jacques Martin, forward Claude Giroux, and defenceman Jake Sanderson following yesterday's practice at Canadian Tire Centre:

Watch the recap of the last time the Senators faced off against Chicago last season:

