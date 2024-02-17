Preview: Blackhawks vs Senators

How to watch: TSN5 / TVAS

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 3 p.m. EST

Where: United Center

The Sens are back on the road, kicking off a three-game roadtrip in the Windy City for their first of two match ups against the Blackhawks this season.

After bump in the road in their last outing against Anaheim, the Senators will look to get back to their winning ways of late. Over their four-game winstreak the Sens were averaging 4.50 goals per game led by captain Brady Tkachuk who scored five goals in that stretch. Key for the Sens was their 200-foot game and not getting caught playing on their heels which is what they missed on Thursday.

The road has been unforgiving to the Sens this season having gone 7-13-0 thus far, they will look to their leaders to start this road trip on the right foot. Brady Tkachuk paces the Sens with 25 goals this season, while Claude Giroux moved into a tie for the points lead (47) with Tim Stützle. Look for the whole group to be eager to set the tone early.

Times have been tough in Chicago lately having lost nine of their last ten games and currently owning the worst record in the NHL. However, the Blackhawks got a very welcomed addition in their last outing with first overall pick Connor Bedard returning to the line-up after being held out since Jan. 5 with a broken jaw.

While they're record leaves something to be desired, much like Anaheim they are not a team to be taken lightly. Of their 14 wins on the season, the Blackhawks have downed the some of the league's best teams like the Golden Knights, Panthers, Avalanche and the Lightning.

With Connor Bedard back in tow leading the Blackhawks in points (34) this season alongside Philipp Kurashev (29) and Jason Dickinson (26) look for this Chicago team to try to catch the Sens on their heels early in this contest.