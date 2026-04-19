AFTER THE BUZZER: Sens fall to Hurricanes in tight-checking affair

What were they saying?

“We didn’t get those bounces, but that’s the best thing about playoffs, is it’s a best of seven for a reason. And there’s going to be a lot to learn from this game and apply it to Game 2.” — Brady Tkachuk on the loss

“I wasn’t sure, I mean, it happened so quick, and the ref called it a goal, but I feel like you never know nowadays, until they come out of that penalty box and rule it a goal or not. I probably should have just put it in and shouldn’t have got to that point.” — Drake Batherson on his disallowed goal in the third period

“I didn’t see it. I saw the first [shot] and felt like I got such a good piece of it that it was going to end up in front of me. And when it didn’t, and all of a sudden you feel like people hit you from behind, you’re thinking, ‘oh, it’s there’, so you’re looking, unfortunately, the other way, and that’s when they capitalized and got a gritty one.” — Linus Ullmark on Carolina’s second goal

“Linus was amazing tonight, and I think obviously they’re going to get their looks on the power play, especially when they have two 5-on-3s, but I think when they get their chances just collapse, protect Ully, stay strong on the entries, too, so you know, pretty good job tonight on that end.” — Jake Sanderson on the team’s perfect penalty kill

"They didn't finish first for nothing. I didn’t mind our game, a couple goals that went in were — I don’t want to say lucky, but — first one, I think, is a fanned shot. The second one they get a bounce. We didn’t find a way to generate enough but their team also does that too you as well... we didn’t give up too many Grade As.” — Travis Green on the loss

“It’s tough, yeah, he plays big minutes, obviously my partner, I rely on him a lot. Haven’t seen him yet but hopes he’s okay.” — Jake Sanderson on Artem Zub’s injury

“I don’t think the series is ever going to look like there’s a ton of space out there. It’s going to look very similar every night. They’re going to forecheck hard. They’re going to forecheck well. We’re going to forecheck hard. It’s going to be a lot of hits. I think at the end of every game, both teams are going to feel like there wasn’t space on the ice, and I don’t see that changing.” — Travis Green on the tight-checking style of play