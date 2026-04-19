AFTER THE BUZZER: Sens fall to Hurricanes in tight-checking affair

Senators and Canes back in action on Monday night

ATB1E

© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

For the third time this season, Brady Tkachuk got in a fight off the opening faceoff of a game. The previous two fights (both against the Islanders) led to Sens wins, but that streak was broken on Saturday afternoon in Raleigh, as Ottawa dropped their playoff opener 2-0 to Carolina.

The Senators weathered a loud building and a strong attack from the Hurricanes in the opening minutes of Saturday’s game, and Linus Ullmark shut the door throughout the first period. 

Two minutes into the second period, Logan Stankoven scored for Carolina.

The Senators briefly thought they had tied the game on an early third period power play, as Drake Batherson poked his own rebound into Frederik Andersen’s glove, which appeared to be behind the goalpost. Upon review, the goal was disallowed. Stankoven then assisted on a goal from Taylor Hall, giving the Canes a 2-0 lead that would become final.

The Senators did kill off all five penalties they took in the game — including two 5-on-3s — but were unable to score on any of their four power plays.

Some other postgame thoughts, observations, and storylines

Linus Ullmark continued his strong April, making multiple five-star saves in a losing effort. Ullmark saved 27 of 29 shots in total, boosting his save percentage in the month of April to .927 (regular season and playoffs).

Artem Zub left the game early in the second period after laying a hard hit on Seth Jarvis. Travis Green had no update on him postgame. 

Just how tightly checked was the game at times? Natural Stat Trick scored zero high-danger chances for either team in the second period. (A high-danger chance is defined by a number of factors, such as shot location and type).

The game served as the first-ever playoff meeting between the Hurricanes and Senators.

What were they saying?

“We didn’t get those bounces, but that’s the best thing about playoffs, is it’s a best of seven for a reason. And there’s going to be a lot to learn from this game and apply it to Game 2.” — Brady Tkachuk on the loss

“I wasn’t sure, I mean, it happened so quick, and the ref called it a goal, but I feel like you never know nowadays, until they come out of that penalty box and rule it a goal or not. I probably should have just put it in and shouldn’t have got to that point.”  — Drake Batherson on his disallowed goal in the third period

“I didn’t see it. I saw the first [shot] and felt like I got such a good piece of it that it was going to end up in front of me. And when it didn’t, and all of a sudden you feel like people hit you from behind, you’re thinking, ‘oh, it’s there’, so you’re looking, unfortunately, the other way, and that’s when they capitalized and got a gritty one.”  — Linus Ullmark on Carolina’s second goal

“Linus was amazing tonight, and I think obviously they’re going to get their looks on the power play, especially when they have two 5-on-3s, but I think when they get their chances just collapse, protect Ully, stay strong on the entries, too, so you know, pretty good job tonight on that end.” — Jake Sanderson on the team’s perfect penalty kill

"They didn't finish first for nothing. I didn’t mind our game, a couple goals that went in were — I don’t want to say lucky, but — first one, I think, is a fanned shot. The second one they get a bounce. We didn’t find a way to generate enough but their team also does that too you as well... we didn’t give up too many Grade As.” — Travis Green on the loss

“It’s tough, yeah, he plays big minutes, obviously my partner, I rely on him a lot. Haven’t seen him yet but hopes he’s okay.” — Jake Sanderson on Artem Zub’s injury

“I don’t think the series is ever going to look like there’s a ton of space out there. It’s going to look very similar every night. They’re going to forecheck hard. They’re going to forecheck well. We’re going to forecheck hard. It’s going to be a lot of hits. I think at the end of every game, both teams are going to feel like there wasn’t space on the ice, and I don’t see that changing.” — Travis Green on the tight-checking style of play

What did the stats say?

Shots: OTT 22, CAR 29

Faceoffs: OTT 56.4%, CAR 43.6%

Power play: OTT 0/4, CAR 0/5

Penalty minutes: OTT 21, CAR 15

Hits: OTT 39, CAR 57

Blocked shots: OTT 14, CAR 11

Giveaways: OTT 16, CAR 15

Takeaways: OTT 4, CAR 5

High-danger chances for (5v5): OTT 5, CAR 11

Expected goals-for (5v5): OTT 1.31, CAR 3.16

Expected goals-for (all situations): OTT 2.83, CAR 4.94

\*Advanced stats courtesy of Natural Stat Trick\*

What’s next for the Sens?

Ottawa will prepare for Game 2 on Monday night in Raleigh before returning to Ottawa for Game 3 (Thursday) and Game 4 (Saturday). You can catch Monday’s game, which begins at 7:30 p.m., on Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, or CBC.

The Senators will be hosting watch parties at Canadian Tire Centre for every game in the first round.

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