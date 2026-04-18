Andersen stops 22, Hurricanes blank Senators in Game 1 of Eastern 1st Round

Stankoven, Hall each has goal, assist for Carolina

OTT@CAR, Gm1: Andersen stops Batherson with a pair of stops

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Frederik Andersen made 22 saves, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Ottawa Senators 2-0 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Lenovo Center on Saturday.

It was Andersen’s sixth career shutout in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Logan Stankoven and Taylor Hall each had a goal and an assist, and Jackson Blake had two assists for the Hurricanes, the top seed in the East.

Linus Ullmark made 27 saves. for the Senators, the second wild card from the East.

Game 2 is at Lenovo Center on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ESPN2, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC).

Stankoven gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 2:11 of the second period. Blake took a backhand feed from Hall and made a touch pass to Stankoven, who scored on a snap shot that slipped under Ullmark’s left pad. The play started when Alexander Nikishin held in a clearing attempt on his backhand.

The Senators appeared to tie the game at 3:54 of the third period when Drake Batherson tried to jam the puck past Andersen. The play was ruled a goal on the ice, but video review determined the puck did not cross the goal line after Andersen stopped it with his glove.

Hall extended it to 2-0 at 7:15 of the third period. Ullmark stopped Nikishin’s shot from the left circle, but the puck went over the goaltender's right shoulder and settled behind him, and Hall poked the puck into the net during a scramble.

Ottawa defenseman Artem Zub left early in the second period and did not return.

News Feed

‘Playoffs is kind of like a new season’: Sens will use last year’s lessons for Round 1

3 Things to Watch: Senators at Hurricanes, Game 1 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

Sending Pinto over the boards is an easy decision for the Senators

Sens hit the practice ice before heading to Raleigh

AFTER THE BUZZER: Senators end regular season with a win over Leafs

CIBC Red Zone to host watch party for every first round game

Senators stay hot, hand Maple Leafs 7th straight loss in regular-season finale

Dress rehearsal: Sens host Leafs in final game before playoffs

One big happy family

Sens playoff tickets on sale Thursday to season seat members; Friday to public

Ullmark named NHL’s second star of week

Senators lose to Devils in OT, fall to 2nd in Eastern Conference wild-card race

Sens head to New Jersey in search of fifth straight win

Sens clinch a playoff spot; tickets on sale soon

Senators shut out Islanders, close in on East wild card with 4th straight win

Sens march on to Long Island

Zetterlund scores twice, Senators ease past Panthers 

Desjardins rewards Sens Student Army with Student Appreciation Night