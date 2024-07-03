Zucker, Lafferty look forward to complementing Sabres’ skilled roster

Jason Zucker and Sam Lafferty were excited about the opportunity to compete with a young and talented Buffalo Sabres team when looking at where they wanted to sign on the opening day of free agency.

The forwards inked contracts with Buffalo on Monday as a result, with Zucker signing a one-year contract worth $5 million and Lafferty joining the Sabres on a two-year deal worth an average annual value of $2 million.

General manager Kevyn Adams targeted both players as he entered the offseason prioritizing physical, competitive forwards who could round out the Sabres’ skilled roster. The Sabres also added forwards Beck Malenstyn and Nicolas Aube-Kubel along with defenseman Dennis Gilbert.

Zucker, who comes to Buffalo with 697 career regular-season games and 52 playoff games under his belt, expressed his excitement about joining the team during his introductory press conference on Wednesday.

“I think for me, it’s an exciting opportunity to come in and play with an extremely talented group,” he said. “Playing against Buffalo over the last few years has not been a fun team to play against with the amount of talent, the D corps, and I think it’s only getting better.”

Lafferty echoed this sentiment during his own media availability.

“I’ve always been a big fan of this hockey club and the players they had,” Lafferty said. “So, it got me excited, the opportunity to play with a lot of these guys, obviously. You could just tell the conversations with Kevyn that this was going to be a good fit and a situation where I think I can see myself really helping the team.”