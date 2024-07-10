‘It’s really special’ | Buffalo Jr. Sabres program continues to grow hockey in Buffalo

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams served as president of the Jr. Sabres organization from 2013 through 2020 while also enjoying stints as a head coach and assistant coach in the program. He credited the success of the program to the work that current Buffalo Jr. Sabres president and director of hockey operations Pat Kaleta, vice president and executive director Sean Wallace, and board member Larry Playfair, among others, have done to build up the program in partnership with the Academy of Hockey at LECOM Harborcenter.

“I think that’s a pretty cool thing to have six former Jr. Sabres out there,” Adams said on the opening day of camp.

The Buffalo Jr. Sabres organization has a total of 15 youth teams, 13 boys’ teams and two girls’ teams, while its 20u team competes in the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

The program’s current and former coaches include a long list of NHL alumni, giving young players the unique opportunity to learn from those who have excelled at the sport’s highest level. Several local coaches supplement the NHL alums, including Jake Brozyna and Ryan Zimmerman, who coached the Jr. Sabres to the Chipotle-USA Hockey 15 Only National Championship in 2018.

“I think that’s part of what sets us apart, in my opinion, our coaching staff,” Kaleta said. “You have the guys that have that pedigree of playing that want to give back to the players, which is something special. You can’t teach that. Then you mix in guys like Ryan Zimmerman and Jake Brozyna who won a national championship for us that have been coaching for a number of years that haven’t been in the NHL but bring a whole different level of coaching to what we have going on. It’s a very good mix and I think that mix is important.”

Dennis Gilbert, who signed a one-year deal with the Sabres on July 1, shared during his introductory press conference how valuable his time spent with the Jr. Sabres program in 2013-14 was to his development while getting reps in with NHL alumni.

Former Sabres Tim Kennedy, Cody McCormick, Brian Gionta and Rob Ray, and former Los Angeles Kings captain and Stanley Cup champion Dustin Brown, are just some of the former NHL players who have devoted their time to coaching for the Jr. Sabres organization.

“It's such a massive resource,” Gilbert said. “Those guys have been there and have done it and they know what it takes to get to that level. So, to have people like that have their hands on you at such a young age was just massive for development.”