Karmanos details Rochester coaching search, talks Amerks' season

Karmanos also confirmed that Rochester assistant coaches Nathan Paetsch and Vinny Prospal will remain with the organization.

“Paetscher and Vinny did a fantastic job in all respects, really right from the start, and, quite frankly, we’ll include them in discussions about the new head coach moving forward,” Karmanos said. “But they’re absolutely staying within the organization.”

The next coach in Rochester will aim to continue the balance between team success and prospect development that Appert was able to accomplish in his four seasons. The Amerks made three consecutive playoff appearances in that span (playoffs were not held during Appert’s first season due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and went to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the organization’s longest playoff run since 2003-04.

Within that success, prospects bloomed as key contributors. Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka, Mattias Samuelsson, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen spent seasons in Rochester early in Appert’s tenure. Upon their graduations to Buffalo, first-round picks Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosen became centerpieces in the Amerks’ lineup and led the team this season in goals and points, respectively.

The Amerks could continue to see an influx of youth in the coming seasons. Rosen (21) and Kulich (20) are still young even by the AHL’s standards. Fellow first-round pick Noah Ostlund joined the Amerks late in the season upon the conclusion of his pro campaign in Sweden, as did second-round pick Anton Wahlberg. Matt Savoie, yet another first-round pick, is eligible to play in the AHL next season.

“We continue to have more top, young players arrive in the organization and show up ready to get better in Rochester,” Karmanos said. “We need to find a new leader, a new voice at the top in making sure that happens. It will be a very important hire for the organization and the process has already begun.”

Karmanos said he will lean on Appert as a resource in the coaching search as the organization looks to build on the culture he helped create – a culture that Appert is confident can continue.

“I think culture’s not about one person, and if it’s only about one person, then it’s not culture,” Appert said. “And so, I think that we’ve created this culture, not me, and I believe it can continue to sustain going forward.”

Here’s more to wrap up the Amerks’ season.