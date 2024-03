Buffalo Sabres (31-30-5) vs. New York Islanders (29-21-14)

Thursday, March 14 at 7 p.m.

The Sabres can continue to climb the standings with a win over the Islanders, who currently hold the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with 72 points through 64 games. The Sabres have 67 points through 66 games.

Get the latest on the team in in Wednesday's practice report.