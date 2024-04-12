At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Capitals 2

Alex Tuch scored to extend his point streak to five games and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Washington Capitals 4-2 in their home finale at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

Tuch, who earlier Thursday was named the recipient of the Rick Martin Memorial Award for the second consecutive year, has three goals and five assists during his five-game streak.

The Sabres also received goals from Zach Benson and Jack Quinn. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves to earn his 27th victory of the season.

Charlie Lindgren made 13 saves for the Capitals, who received goals from Connor McMichael and Tom Wilson.