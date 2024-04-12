At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Capitals 2

Alex Tuch extended his point streak to 5 games in the win.

20240411 Tuch ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Alex Tuch scored to extend his point streak to five games and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Washington Capitals 4-2 in their home finale at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

Tuch, who earlier Thursday was named the recipient of the Rick Martin Memorial Award for the second consecutive year, has three goals and five assists during his five-game streak.

The Sabres also received goals from Zach Benson and Jack Quinn. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves to earn his 27th victory of the season.

Charlie Lindgren made 13 saves for the Capitals, who received goals from Connor McMichael and Tom Wilson.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 19:00 – Zach Benson from Jeff Skinner and Peyton Krebs (1-0, BUF)

A long shift in the Washington zone ended with Benson deflecting a shot from Skinner for the 10th goal of his rookie season.

The goal was Benson’s sixth point in the last five games.

Zach Benson gives Sabres 1-0 lead

Period 2, 12:37 – Alex Tuch from Henri Jokiharju and Tage Thompson (2-0, BUF)

Tuch scored on a wrist shot from the high slot for his team-leading 59th point of the season.

Alex Tuch scores 22nd goal of season

Period 2, 14:36 – Connor McMichael from Max Pacioretty and John Carlson (2-1, BUF)

The Capitals responded less than two minutes after Tuch’s goal. McMichael got behind the defense on the rush and tapped in a pass to the slot from Pacioretty.

Period 3, 9:46 – Jack Quinn from Connor Clifton and Jordan Greenway (3-1, BUF)

Quinn dragged the puck from the right circle to the slot, evading the outstretched stick of Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen before he fired a hard wrist shot for his third goal in the last four games.

Jack Quinn gives Sabres 3-1 lead

Period 3, 17:43 (EN) – Dylan Cozens from Jordan Greenway and Henri Jokiharju (4-1, BUF)

Cozens scored his 16th goal of the season into the empty net with a shot from the neutral zone.

Dylan Cozens seals game with empty net goal

Period 3, 19:00 - Tom Wilson from T.J. Oshie and John Carlson (4-2, BUF)

Wilson deflected a shot from Oshie for the game's final goal with a minute remaining. Wilson was later involved in a scrum after the final horn that ended with him fighting Jordan Greenway while Tage Thompson fought Max Pacioretty.

Highlights from Sabres 4-2 win over the Capitals

VICTORY SPEECH

Go inside the locker room following the win!

POSTGAME COMMENTS

Don Granato addresses the media

Zach Benson addresses the media.

Dylan Cozens addresses the media

Jack Quinn addresses the media

PHOTO GALLERY

GAME NIGHT | Sabres vs. Capitals

April 11, 2024

UP NEXT

The final road trip of the season begins Saturday against the Florida Panthers. Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 4:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 5. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

