Tuch voted as winner of 2023-24 Rick Martin Memorial Award

Buffalo Sabres fans have voted forward Alex Tuch as the recipient of the 2023-24 Rick Martin Memorial Award, the team announced Thursday.

“The Rico” is presented annually to the player who fans believe best embodies what it means to be a Buffalo Sabre based on on-ice excellence, resiliency, and dedication to the community. Tuch previously won the award last season.

“It means a lot to myself and my family,” Tuch told Brian Duff and Martin Biron on Sabres Live. “Being a player for the Sabres, this award is not what you do it for. This is just something that’s kind of a cherry on top. It feels really good, but we do it for the people of Buffalo.

“Giving back to the community, I think that everyone in our organization really tries hard to do as much as possible in the community and for myself, my foundation, and my family, this really means a lot from all the fans.”