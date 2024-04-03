'The perfect teammate' | Sabres cap off Skinner's 1,000th NHL game with win over Capitals 

Five Sabres skaters recorded multi-point nights in the 6-2 win.

POSTGAME REPORT
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Rasmus Dahlin thought back to his first season in the National Hockey League, when he was just 18 years old and living out his dream as a member of the Buffalo Sabres. Dahlin was new to the United States and leaned on older teammates like Jeff Skinner, who had been traded to Buffalo that offseason.

Skinner took Dahlin under his wing and taught him all there was to know about how to be a pro in the league. Fast forward to five seasons later, Dahlin got to celebrate and honor the teammate who helped him along the way as Skinner suited up for his 1,000th NHL game against the Washington Capitals inside KeyBank Center on Tuesday night.

“He’s been here the whole time I’ve been here,” Dahlin said. “My first year, he never let me pay for dinner once. So, he took me and Casey Mittelstadt under his wing and he helped us with a lot of things. And just every year, he’s continued being such a good pro and takes care of himself and just being a really good guy around the team. He always brings a smile. So, he’s the perfect teammate. I have a lot to thank for him.”

Rasmus Dahlin addresses the media

Skinner took the ice on Tuesday, becoming the 13th skater to appear in his 1,000th NHL game as a member of the Sabres and the first since former captain Kyle Okposo did so on Nov. 14 against Boston. The 31-year-old did not appear on the scoresheet in the Sabres’ 6-2 win over the Capitals, but his presence was felt by all inside KeyBank Center, beyond his numerous scoring chances.

The Sabres honored Skinner with videos and a special pregame ceremony to celebrate his milestone, which was a testament to the veteran forward’s determination, commitment, and character over the course of his career.

“He brings life and energy every day,” coach Don Granato said. “It’s a benefit to have him, as a coach, in that regard. He’s a good teammate, and he has a passion for the game. And he brings that every day, which is really important.”

Don Granato addresses the media

Martin Fehervary opened the scoring with a shot from above the left faceoff circle to give the Capitals an early 1-0 lead at the 2:46 mark of the opening period.

Buffalo responded with a favorable advantage in shots before Zemgus Girgensons put the Sabres on the board, deflecting a shot from Dahlin into the net with 4:18 to go in the first. They took the lead just over a minute later after JJ Peterka capitalized on a Sabres’ power-play opportunity.

Peterka scored again in the second off a feed from Alex Tuch, who forced a turnover in the offensive zone and found Peterka alone in front to give the Sabres a 3-1 lead.

Washington came within one with a power-play goal from Dylan Strome with 45.1 seconds left in the second, but Buffalo continued to play its game, tacking on three goals from Dahlin, Tage Thompson, and Tuch in the final period to force the Capitals to make a goalie change.

Highlights from Sabres 6-2 win over Capitals

Skinner nearly capped off his milestone game with a goal of his own as he worked his way in front of the net and lifted the puck over Darcy Kuemper, but the puck deflected off the crossbar with 8:42 remaining.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 13 of his 23 saves in the third to secure the win on Skinner’s special night.

“We needed that win for Skinny so he can have a great night tonight, after the game too with his family, so they can celebrate,” Dahlin said. “It’s something very special.”

Following the game, Skinner reflected on the night and all of the people who helped him get to this point in his career, including friends and family who were in attendance.

“It was great,” he said. “It was really special that they could make it. Yeah, I think obviously those people are huge role models of mine, the reason I am where I am. So, to have them here and share it with them is really nice.

“You kind of go through who helped you out and who helped get you here and I think you start thinking of people and the list keeps growing the more you think. … It’s ironic, I guess, because those are the people that I should be thanking. They are the ones that have helped me get here.”

Jeff celebrates milestone with family and friends pregame.

Here’s more from the win.

1. The Sabres moved within five points of the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, which the Capitals currently hold with two games in hand.

The two teams have one head-to-head meeting remaining on Thursday, April 11 in Buffalo.

Buffalo will take on Philadelphia and Detroit, two teams who are also in the thick of the playoff race, this weekend.

2. Buffalo’s power-play unit went a perfect 2-for-2 on the night as the group was without one of their top special teams’ players in Jordan Greenway, who remains day to day with an upper-body injury.

Zach Benson filled in for Greenway in the bumper position and initiated the Sabres’ first power-play goal as he sent a pass through the crease, which Peterka put away from along the goal line.

“We’ve had some meetings as we always do, some extended meetings, and obviously some extended time yesterday working on it,” Granato said. “So, when you do that and you get the results, it’s even nicer.

“[Benson] was key on a power play that was coming off a really tough night. He knows the game. There’s lots of things that – I’ve mentioned many times, he would not be in this league at his age if he wasn’t a very intelligent player. … It’s impressive what he does, and he’s gaining confidence and comfort every night. And tonight, he was very good.”

3. The Sabres had five skaters record multi-point nights, with Peterka (2+1), Tuch (1+2), Thompson (1+2), and Dahlin (1+2) each recording three-point performances while Benson tallied a pair of assists.

Peterka now leads the team with 28 goals this season while Dahlin paces the Sabres with 56 points (18+38) in 75 games.

Tuch, who has recorded 12 points (2+10) in his last 11 games, ranks second on the team with 54 points (20+34) in 2023-24.

4. Peterka once again appeared on a line with Thompson and Tuch, combining for nine points in the win.

The Sabres held an 11-1 edge in shots and a 5-2 advantage in high-danger scoring chances when the trio was on the ice together at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick.

5. Sabres.com put together a content corner featuring all of the sights and sounds from Skinner's milestone celebration.

Check out all of the content here.

GAME NIGHT | JEFF 1,000

April 2, 2024 - Jeff Skinner's 1,000th Game

Up next

The Sabres conclude their five-game homestand with a matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday inside KeyBank Center.

Tickets are available here.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

News Feed

Jeff Skinner's 1,000th game content corner

At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Capitals 2

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Capitals

Jeff Skinner's 1,000th game playlist

Skinner Album Covers | A visual celebration of Jeff's iconic goal songs

Game Night | Sabres vs. Capitals

Skinner reflects on career as he looks ahead to 1,000th NHL game 

Beyond the stalls: Skinner's milestone a testament to his commitment, character

Sharpen Up | Sabres to host Skinner’s 1,000th game celebration on Tuesday

Sabres generate chances but fall to Maple Leafs at home

At the Horn | Maple Leafs 3 - Sabres 0

Sabres announce plans for Jeff Skinner's 1,000th game celebration 

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Maple Leafs 

Game Night | Sabres vs. Maple Leafs 

Thompson's 4 goals lift Sabres over Devils

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Devils 2

Sabres to host Dyngus Day Celebration on Tuesday, April 2

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Devils