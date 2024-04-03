'The perfect teammate' | Sabres cap off Skinner's 1,000th NHL game with win over Capitals 

Rasmus Dahlin thought back to his first season in the National Hockey League, when he was just 18 years old and living out his dream as a member of the Buffalo Sabres. Dahlin was new to the United States and leaned on older teammates like Jeff Skinner, who had been traded to Buffalo that offseason.

Skinner took Dahlin under his wing and taught him all there was to know about how to be a pro in the league. Fast forward to five seasons later, Dahlin got to celebrate and honor the teammate who helped him along the way as Skinner suited up for his 1,000th NHL game against the Washington Capitals inside KeyBank Center on Tuesday night.

“He’s been here the whole time I’ve been here,” Dahlin said. “My first year, he never let me pay for dinner once. So, he took me and Casey Mittelstadt under his wing and he helped us with a lot of things. And just every year, he’s continued being such a good pro and takes care of himself and just being a really good guy around the team. He always brings a smile. So, he’s the perfect teammate. I have a lot to thank for him.”