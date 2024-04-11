Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Capitals 

Bowen Byram will miss Buffalo’s final home game of the season due to a personal matter.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram will miss Thursday’s matchup with the Washington Capitals due to a personal matter, the team announced.

Coach Don Granato said Kale Clague will slot into Byram’s spot in the lineup. Byram is expected to meet the team in Florida for its upcoming road trip to close out 2023-24.

Don Granato addresses the media

Thursday’s game, which is Buffalo’s final home game of the season, will also serve as the team’s Fan Appreciation Night.

The first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a Sabres-themed T-shirt to commemorate this season’s roster. There will also be “Lucky Row” giveaways throughout the game with chances to take home prizes.

Faceoff is slated for 7 p.m. inside KeyBank Center. Tickets are available here.

The Sabres were eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday following a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars. Following the group’s morning skate, alternate captain Rasmus Dahlin said the team is going continue to compete and represent the city of Buffalo well to close out the final three games of the season.

“This is a time to show up and compete as hard as we can," he said. "We’re still playing hockey games and we still represent the city and the Sabres, so we have to give 110-percent, like always.

“It sucks, honestly. But, you know, this is the position we’re in and I’m not gonna give up. I’m gonna work as hard as I can, and I want the Buffalo Sabres in the playoffs and I’m never gonna give up. And I think we’re close.”

Here are five things to know before the puck drops.

1. Fan Appreciation Night

Fan Appreciation Night will feature a variety of experiences and giveaways throughout the evening.

Ahead of the game, there will be several fun activities in the concourse for fans, including a Highmark Fan Photo activation, airbrush tattoos, face painting, photo opportunities, and hair braiding by braidbabes. Fans can enjoy sampling and giveaways from E. & J. Gallo Winery, RYSE Fuel, and WellNow.

Fans can also take part in a pregame happy hour in the Blue Zone and Aud Club bars, featuring $5 12-ounce domestic drafts until the puck drops. Additionally, the Sabres store will be offering a 25-percent discount throughout the night.

For more information, click here.

2. Projected lineup

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was the first goaltender off the ice and is expected to make his 50th start of the season.

Here’s the projected lineup based on the morning skate:

FORWARDS

77 JJ Peterka – 72 Tage Thompson – 89 Alex Tuch

9 Zach Benson – 24 Dylan Cozens – 22 Jack Quinn

12 Jordan Greenway – 19 Peyton Krebs – 53 Jeff Skinner

28 Zemgus Girgensons – 17 Tyson Jost – 13 Lukas Rousek

DEFENSEMEN

26 Rasmus Dahlin - 25 Owen Power

38 Kale Clague - 10 Henri Jokiharju

78 Jacob Bryson - 75 Connor Clifton

GOALIES

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

31 Eric Comrie

3. “The Rico”

Forward Alex Tuch has been named as the recipient of the 2023-24 Rick Martin Memorial Award following a fan vote.

“The Rico” is presented annually to the player who fans believe best embodies what it means to be a Buffalo Sabre based on on-ice excellence, resiliency, and dedication to the community.

Tuch previously won the award last season and will be recognized ahead of Thursday’s game along with the 2023-24 Fan of the Year.

Congratulations to Alex Tuch!

4. Tuch’s streak

Tuch enters the matchup on a four-game point streak, tallying two goals and five assists in that span. The forward has recorded 18 points (4+14) in his last 14 games and is tied with Rasmus Dahlin for the team lead with 58 points each this season.

Tuch has also registered 77 takeaways in 72 games in 2023-24, which is more than any Sabres player has registered in a season since the league began tracking the stat in 2005-06.

5. Scouting the Capitals

The Capitals have posted a 1-3-1 record in their last five games but currently hold the second wild card in the Eastern Conference with four games remaining. Washington trails the New York Islanders by just two points for third place in the Metropolitan Division and is in the thick of the playoff race with four other teams vying for the final spot.

Alex Ovechkin, who tallied his 30th goal of the season on Tuesday, leads the Capitals in scoring while Dylan Strome has paced the team with 65 points (27+38) in 78 games in 2023-24.

