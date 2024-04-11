Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Capitals 

Thursday’s game, which is Buffalo’s final home game of the season, will also serve as the team’s Fan Appreciation Night.

The first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a Sabres-themed T-shirt to commemorate this season’s roster. There will also be “Lucky Row” giveaways throughout the game with chances to take home prizes.

Faceoff is slated for 7 p.m. inside KeyBank Center. Tickets are available here.

The Sabres were eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday following a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars. Following the group’s morning skate, alternate captain Rasmus Dahlin said the team is going continue to compete and represent the city of Buffalo well to close out the final three games of the season.

“This is a time to show up and compete as hard as we can," he said. "We’re still playing hockey games and we still represent the city and the Sabres, so we have to give 110-percent, like always.

“It sucks, honestly. But, you know, this is the position we’re in and I’m not gonna give up. I’m gonna work as hard as I can, and I want the Buffalo Sabres in the playoffs and I’m never gonna give up. And I think we’re close.”

Here are five things to know before the puck drops.