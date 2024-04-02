Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Capitals

Jordan Greenway participated in the Buffalo Sabres’ optional morning skate Tuesday morning but will not be in the lineup when the Sabres host the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center, Sabres coach Don Granato announced.

Greenway left the ice shortly before the end of practice last Thursday due what Granato described as “aggravation” of an injury. He played in Buffalo’s back-to-back set on Friday and Saturday before missing Monday’s practice to undergo imaging on an upper-body injury.

Granato said the team received good news from the doctors but will need to give the injury time to resolve.

“Jordan is not good to go,” he said. “He was, obviously, out there skating, so he’s close to being sooner. But it’s something we’ll have to evaluate, continue to evaluate day by day here to see where he’s at.”