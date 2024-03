Buffalo Sabres (34-33-5) vs. Ottawa Senators (30-36-4)

Wednesday, March 27 at 7 p.m.

The Sabres welcome the Ottawa Senators to KeyBank Center on Wednesday to kick off a five-game homestand.

Buffalo currently sits eight points out of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and can move up in the standings with a win over the Senators.

For the latest on the team, including Jack Quinn's return to practice, check out Tuesday's practice report.