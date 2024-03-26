Quinn returns to practice with Sabres, could play Wednesday vs. Ottawa 

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn returned to practice at KeyBank Center on Tuesday and could play Wednesday when the Sabres host the Ottawa Senators, coach Don Granato announced.

Quinn skated with the team for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury during Buffalo’s game against the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 27. He underwent successful surgery during the All-Star break to repair the injury, which he sustained with 12:53 remaining in the third period against the Sharks after he fell awkwardly on his left leg following a collision with the boards.

The 22-year-old began skating on his own on March 15 and was cleared to practice in full ahead of the Sabres’ five-game homestand, which kicks off Wednesday against Ottawa.

“He looked really good in practice,” Granato said. “He fit in. I mean, obviously he had lots of time while we were gone to skate. He skated every day or every day he was available to push it hard every day. He was cleared for that in rehab skates. You know, I thought it’s totally different when you hop in a practice. Conditioning level, puck battles against.

“So, that was a big day for him and I’m sure he’s tired as a result. I’ll talk to him after, but he’s very close. I would say he’s officially day to day. Meaning it could be tomorrow based on a conversation we’ll have following this.”