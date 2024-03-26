Quinn returns to practice with Sabres, could play Wednesday vs. Ottawa 

News and notes from Tuesday’s practice at KeyBank Center.

buf_practice_web
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn returned to practice at KeyBank Center on Tuesday and could play Wednesday when the Sabres host the Ottawa Senators, coach Don Granato announced.  

Quinn skated with the team for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury during Buffalo’s game against the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 27. He underwent successful surgery during the All-Star break to repair the injury, which he sustained with 12:53 remaining in the third period against the Sharks after he fell awkwardly on his left leg following a collision with the boards.

The 22-year-old began skating on his own on March 15 and was cleared to practice in full ahead of the Sabres’ five-game homestand, which kicks off Wednesday against Ottawa. 

“He looked really good in practice,” Granato said. “He fit in. I mean, obviously he had lots of time while we were gone to skate. He skated every day or every day he was available to push it hard every day. He was cleared for that in rehab skates. You know, I thought it’s totally different when you hop in a practice. Conditioning level, puck battles against.

“So, that was a big day for him and I’m sure he’s tired as a result. I’ll talk to him after, but he’s very close. I would say he’s officially day to day. Meaning it could be tomorrow based on a conversation we’ll have following this.”

Don Granato addresses the media

Quinn was reunited on a line with Dylan Cozens and JJ Peterka at practice, after the trio combined for 14 points in Quinn’s last two games prior to his injury.

Quinn made his season debut on Dec. 19 after recovering from offseason surgery to repair an injured Achilles tendon. He recorded 12 points (5+7) in 17 games following his return, including an assist against the Sharks.

The forward remained optimistic after sustaining his most recent injury and leaned on friends, family, and teammates to get back on the ice without any setbacks.

“Yeah, it’s great to be back out there with the guys and I felt really good,” Quinn said.

“Family, friends, all these guys in this room, they make it way easier than it would be without such good guys. And yeah, it’s obviously tough, like I said, but these guys make it easier."

Jack Quinn addresses the media

Granato is confident that when Quinn does make his return to the lineup that he will be ready to have an impact like he did in his first 17 games of the season.

“Obviously, there was no setback in the rehab process," Granato said. "So, we feel very confident in his ability to play games for us, whether that’s tomorrow or the next game. He’ll be ready to go.”

Here's more from Tuesday's practice.

1. Here’s how the group lined up:

FORWARDS

12 Jordan Greenway – 72 Tage Thompson – 89 Alex Tuch

77 JJ Peterka – 24 Dylan Cozens – 22 Jack Quinn

53 Jeff Skinner – 19 Peyton Krebs – 9 Zach Benson

50 Eric Robinson – 28 Zemgus Girgensons – 71 Victor Olofsson

17 Tyson Jost – 13 Lukas Rousek

DEFENSEMEN

4 Bowen Byram – 26 Rasmus Dahlin

25 Owen Power – 10 Henri Jokiharju

38 Kale Clague – 78 Jacob Bryson

75 Connor Clifton

GOALTENDERS

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

27 Devon Levi

31 Eric Comrie

2. Following practice, Cozens expressed his excitement about having Quinn back on the ice and in the locker room.

"He's a great guy in the room to have too and he's a great guy to have around," Cozens said. "I've always loved playing with him. So, it's great to have him back again.

"He's huge for this team. Team morale and everything. ... Guys love having him around. So, it's been a weird year not having him around much this year, so we're happy to have him back."

Dylan Cozens addresses the media

3. Lukas Rousek left the ice early after taking a stick to the face during a drill. Granato said Rousek will be evaluated by the doctors after practice. 

“We’re going to send him to get looked at, but he took a stick up,” Granato said. “We’ll get the doctors to look at it and wait for the news on it.”

