Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Oilers

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson will be back in the lineup as the team opens a three-game homestand at KeyBank Center with a Saturday matinee against the Edmonton Oilers.

Thompson missed Thursday’s game in Nashville due to an upper-body injury, but coach Don Granato said he is “good to go” against Edmonton.

The forward has 35 points (18+17) in 53 games this season and has recorded six points (3+3) in his last 10 games.

Granato also shared that forward Jordan Greenway will miss the game due to an injury he sustained in Nashville.

Bowen Byram, who was acquired from Colorado in exchange for forward Casey Mittelstadt ahead of the trade deadline on Wednesday, is expected to make his home debut in the blue and gold.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at noon with puck drop scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know before the puck drops.