Sabres score 5 unanswered goals in dominant win over Maple Leafs

Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said Wednesday that Buffalo needed to return to its high-paced, high-compete offense, which ranked third in the league in goals scored per game last season.

The Sabres - healthier at forward with the returns of Jeff Skinner and Jordan Greenway to the lineup - picked up the pace and erupted for nine goals in a 9-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs inside KeyBank Center on Thursday.

Greenway and Skinner each scored in their first game back from injury while Jack Quinn tallied his first of the season after making his season debut on Tuesday. Alex Tuch (0+4), Skinner (2+1), Tage Thompson (1+2), Kyle Okposo (2+0), Zach Benson (0+2), and Connor Clifton (0+2) all recorded multi-point nights as the Sabres had 14 different players find the scoresheet in the victory.

“They just wanted to play. They played for a greater - I think - just a greater passion and love of the game, which is something we’ve missed,” Granato said. “And just playing for the right reason. The reason that’s made you great. The pure joy of playing and love of it. … If we get back to that, you’re going to see a lot more talent and skill. And that’s kind of the mission for us right now.”