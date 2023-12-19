Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Blue Jackets

Jack Quinn will make his season debut for the Buffalo Sabres when the team hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center.

Quinn will make his return to the ice following offseason surgery to repair an injured Achilles tendon.

“I’m excited to get back out there. It’s been a long wait,” he said. “I feel 100%.”

The 22-year-old shared how important it was to remain patient during each step of his recovery to guarantee the best result.

“I think that was the biggest thing in this recovery was kind of not pushing it,” Quinn said. “Just with, you know, the risk of kind of coming back too early. So again, I talked about the patience. You want to do more, but you can’t really until the proper time is given.”