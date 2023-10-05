Camp Notebook | Sabres prepare for preseason finale Friday vs. Pittsburgh 

The Buffalo Sabres returned to practice at KeyBank Center on Thursday after a preseason road loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

The group will play its final exhibition contest Friday at 7 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center. Tickets for the game are available here.

Coverage begins on MSG and WGR 550 at 6:30 p.m. with Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray on the call.

Sabres coach Don Granato shared the plan will be to play a group that resembles the team’s opening night lineup, “minus one or two guys.”

Here are notes from Thursday's practice.