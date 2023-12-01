Sabres fall to Blues despite season-high shot total

ST. LOUIS – Casey Mittelstadt felt even trailing 3-0, the Buffalo Sabres were controlling the play against the St. Louis Blues inside Enterprise Center on Thursday.

The Sabres rallied back from that deficit during the second period and finished the night with a 46-20 edge in shots but lost 6-4 to a Blues team that made the most of its chances.

“I mean, personally, I think there’s definitely a few I should have put away,” Mittelstadt said. “It definitely stings. … A few (chances) go their away, a few don’t go ours, and that’s the game.”

Rasmus Dahlin, Zach Benson, and Peyton Krebs all scored to bring the Sabres back from their three-goal deficit. The Sabres held a 12-2 shot advantage in the second period at the time of Krebs’ tying goal with 9:07 remaining, prompting the Blues to call a timeout.

The Sabres nearly took the lead coming out of that timeout on a breakaway chance for JJ Peterka that was turned away by Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington. Instead, the Blues responded with two goals scored 24 seconds apart by Kevin Hayes and Brayden Schenn to restore their lead before intermission.

Jake Neighbours scored his second goal of the night on an odd-man rush to extend the Blues' lead back to three goals early in the third period. Sabres coach Don Granato attributed the Blues’ chances to overcomplication with the puck exiting the defensive zone.

“The degree of difficulty on a few plays was a little bit too high,” Granato said. “You’ve got nothing left but to learn from it I guess, but very frustrating.”