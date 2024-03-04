Sharpen Up | Sabres hit the road for back-to-back set ahead of trade deadline

The Buffalo Sabres split their back-to-back set at KeyBank Center this past weekend after a 7-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday and a 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

The Sabres have won five of their last seven games and currently sit 10 points out of a Wild Card spot with 20 games left in the 2023-24 season.

Buffalo will open another back-to-back set on Wednesday, when the team faces off against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT at 7 p.m., with Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray providing the radio call on WGR 550.

The Sabres will then close out the set with a visit to Nashville on Thursday ahead of the NHL trade deadline on Friday.

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ will begin at 7:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 8.

Here’s everything else you should know heading into the week.