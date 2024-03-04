Sharpen Up | Sabres hit the road for back-to-back set ahead of trade deadline

Everything Sabres fans need to know heading into the week.

By Katelyn Kardaman
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres split their back-to-back set at KeyBank Center this past weekend after a 7-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday and a 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

The Sabres have won five of their last seven games and currently sit 10 points out of a Wild Card spot with 20 games left in the 2023-24 season.

Buffalo will open another back-to-back set on Wednesday, when the team faces off against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT at 7 p.m., with Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray providing the radio call on WGR 550.

The Sabres will then close out the set with a visit to Nashville on Thursday ahead of the NHL trade deadline on Friday. 

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ will begin at 7:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 8.

Here’s everything else you should know heading into the week.

ARENA RENOVATIONS

KeyBank Center will be gettting some exciting new renovations for the 2024-25 season, including a state-of-the-art videoboard and a new roof to the arena.

For more information, click here.

Sabres Interim COO Rob Minter talks arena renovations!

JJ’S JAMMIE DRIVE

JJ's Jammie Drive is providing pajamas for local children in need!

Fans can donate to the cause by clicking here. Donations will be accepted through Friday, March 8. 

The money raised will be used by the Buffalo Sabres to buy pajamas to give away to a local charity.

JJ Jammie

WIN A TOYOTA HIGHLANDER

In the market for a new car? 

Enter for a chance to win a Toyota Grand Highlander lease on Fan Appreciation Night!

Contestants will be chosen for an on-ice qualifier to compete in before making it to the final round, where they will have a chance to take home a two-year lease on a Toyota Grand Highlander.

The sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents residing in New York who are 21 years of age or older and ends at 11:59 p.m. on March 27. 

Click here to enter the sweepstakes.

