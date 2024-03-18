Sharpen Up | Sabres continue road trip with back-to-back set Monday and Tuesday

Everything Sabres fans need to know this week.

buf_sharpenup_generic_202324
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres return to action Monday when they open a back-to-back set in Seattle to continue their five-game road swing.

The Sabres enter the game against the Kraken with wins in three of their last four games. They opened the road trip with a 4-1 loss in Detroit on Saturday as Tage Thompson scored Buffalo’s lone goal in the loss.

Devon Levi was recalled from the Rochester Americans ahead of the back-to-back set after posting an 11-5-3 record and a .927 save percentage in 19 games with Rochester this season.

Levi joined the Sabres on the ice for their optional practice at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday afternoon. Read more here.

Here’s everything you need to know as Buffalo continues its road trip.

SABRES AFTER DARK

Sabres After Dark returns with a 10 p.m. faceoff in Seattle on Monday before the Sabres conclude their back-to-back against Vancouver on Tuesday.

The group will then visit Edmonton on Thursday before closing out the road trip in Calgary on Sunday.

All four games will be broadcast on MSG/MSG+ with pregame coverage beginning 30 minutes prior to puck drop.

See below for full game details.

Monday, March 18: Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.

TV: MSG/MSG+ (Pregame show begins at 9:30 p.m.)

Radio: WGR 550

Tuesday, March 19: Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

TV: MSG/MSG+ (Pregame show begins at 9:30 p.m.)

Radio: WGR 550

Thursday, March 21: Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

TV: MSG/MSG+ (Pregame show begins at 8:30 p.m.)

Radio: WGR 550

Sunday, March 24: Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

TV: MSG/MSG+ (Pregame show begins at 8:30 p.m.)

Radio: WGR 550

WILD CARD PICTURE

Here is a look at the Wild Card picture entering play on Monday.

The Sabres currently sit five points out of a playoff spot with 14 games remaining in the season.

Updated wild card picture 03182024

Washington will be in action Monday when the team takes on Calgary at 8:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on NHL Network.

2024 GLOBAL SERIES

The Sabres will open the 2024-25 regular season in Prague, Czechia as part of the 2024 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal.

The season will kick off with a pair of games against the New Jersey Devils on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 at O2 Arena in Prague.

Tickets for the games go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. CET (5 a.m. EST).

The Sabres will also finish their training camp in Munich, Germany and play an exhibition game against the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) club Red Bull Munich on Friday, Sept. 27 at SAP Garden.

Tickets for the game in Munich go on sale Tuesday, May 7.                                                          

For more information, click here.

As part of the Global Series, we're headed to Prague!

BALD FOR BUCKS

There is still time to donate to the Sabres’ Bald for Bucks initiative to raise funds for critical cancer research and patient-care programs!

Fans can visit Sabres.com/BaldForBucks to donate, with donations of $50 or more receiving an exclusive Sabres-branded Bald for Bucks T-shirt.

All money raised will remain in Western New York with the goal of accelerating promising research projects and supporting programs that assist patients during their cancer journey.

Sabres broadcasters Dan Dunleavy and Marty Biron will once again have their heads shaved live during the MSG broadcast on March 29 in support of fundraising efforts.

Image

PHOTO GALLERIES

GAME NIGHT | Sabres vs. Red Wings

March 12, 2024

GAME NIGHT | Sabres vs. Islanders

Pride Night - March 14, 2024

CONTENT CORNER

Catch up on our latest Sabres content!

Zach Benson vs. Ryan Johnson

The Buffalo Sabres are proud to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and reinforce our commitment to building an inclusive fanbase, making KeyBank Center a safe and welcome space for LGBTQIA+ fans and their allies. We thank Steve and Patrick for sharing their story with us.

Recognizing our hometown heroes!

News Feed

Game Night | Sabres at Kraken

Levi joins Sabres for practice ahead of back-to-back road games

Sabres recall Levi from Amerks

Sabres open 5-game road trip with loss in Detroit

At the Horn | Red Wings 4 - Sabres 1

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Red Wings

Game Day | Sabres at Red Wings

Entering road trip on win streak, Sabres look to build off recent success

Sabres continue Wild Card push with shutout win over Islanders 

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Islanders 0

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Islanders

Sabres, #SameHere Global host mental health event for WNY schools 

Game Night | Sabres vs. Islanders

Sabres to host Pride Night on Thursday, March 14

Practice Report | Benson continues to grow and acclimate to the NHL 

Byram scores twice as Sabres gain ground in standings with win over Red Wings

At the Horn | Sabres 7 - Red Wings 3

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Red Wings