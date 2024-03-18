Sharpen Up | Sabres continue road trip with back-to-back set Monday and Tuesday

The Buffalo Sabres return to action Monday when they open a back-to-back set in Seattle to continue their five-game road swing.

The Sabres enter the game against the Kraken with wins in three of their last four games. They opened the road trip with a 4-1 loss in Detroit on Saturday as Tage Thompson scored Buffalo’s lone goal in the loss.

Devon Levi was recalled from the Rochester Americans ahead of the back-to-back set after posting an 11-5-3 record and a .927 save percentage in 19 games with Rochester this season.

Levi joined the Sabres on the ice for their optional practice at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday afternoon. Read more here.

Here’s everything you need to know as Buffalo continues its road trip.