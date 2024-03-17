Levi joins Sabres for practice ahead of back-to-back road games

The addition of Levi gives the Sabres three goalies on their roster ahead of their back-to-back road games in Seattle and Vancouver on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Eric Comrie also participated in the optional practice on Sunday while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen received a rest day after starting 24 of the last 27 games.

Levi was last assigned to Rochester on Jan. 28, a decision made by the organization to give the 22-year-old consistent ice time with Luukkonen having taken the reins of the starting job in Buffalo. He had started 17 of 20 games for Rochester prior to being recalled Saturday.

Levi’s performance in that span has been critical for the Amerks, who sit in third place in the North Division standings – one point ahead of fourth-place Belleville and four points ahead of sixth-place Laval. The top five teams in the division qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs.

“It’s been great, playing meaningful games consistently,” Levi said. “We’ve been winning and it’s been a great culture, great environment. Going to work every day with the boys in practice, going to war with them in games. It’s been great. Really enjoying my time there.”

Levi has won five of his last six starts with Rochester, having allowed three goals or fewer in each of them. He has a .927 save percentage in 19 AHL games this season, tied for third in the league among goaltenders with at least 10 games played.

The schedule, meanwhile, has presented Levi with both ample practice time and playing time to aid his development. Rochester’s games are generally played on Wednesdays and weekends, with occasional stretches of three games in three days mixed in.

Levi kept the same mindset throughout the experience.

“Get better,” he said. “So, whether that’s the first day [in Rochester], my last day there, or if I go back and I play again, I think that there’s always that want to get better and just to keep pushing and to keep improving.”

Up next

The Sabres open the back-to-back set in Seattle on Monday. Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 9:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 10. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.