Sabres recall Jost from Amerks

The forward has 13 points in 23 games with Rochester.

20240226 Jost
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forward Tyson Jost from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Monday.

Jost has 13 points (3+10) in 23 games since being assigned to Rochester on Dec. 29. He had four points (2+2) in 29 games to open the season with Buffalo.

The Sabres open a two-game road trip in Florida on Tuesday. Jeff Skinner left practice early on Monday and was undergoing imaging to evaluate a potential injury when coach Don Granto met with the media.

“We are getting some imaging on him right now to find out and make certain that everything is OK,” Granato said. “We obviously have to do that before we fly out, so we figured we’d do that based on how he felt this morning."

