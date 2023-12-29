Sabres recall Johnson from Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled defenseman Ryan Johnson from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Friday.

Johnson was loaned to Rochester earlier Friday to clear room on Buffalo’s 23-man roster for forward Tage Thompson, who was activated from the non-roster list and practiced with the team.

Forward Tyson Jost cleared waivers Friday afternoon and was loaned to Rochester, making room for Johnson to return to the Buffalo roster.

Johnson, 22, has played 20 games for the Sabres since being recalled from Rochester on Nov. 4. He has logged two assists, a plus-3 rating, and an average of 13:52 of ice time per game.

The Sabres host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 5 p.m.