Sabres reassign Kulich to Czech national junior team

The Buffalo Sabres have reassigned forward Jiri Kulich to the Czech national junior team, the Sabres announced Friday.

Kulich will represent Czechia at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, which will be held in Gothenburg, Sweden from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5. Czechia will open up play against Slovakia on Dec. 26.

The 28th-overall pick by the Sabres in the 2022 NHL Draft, Kulich has recorded 22 points (16+6) in 23 games for the Rochester Americans this season, including three goals in his last three games. His 16 goals currently rank first among all AHL skaters.

Stay tuned to Sabres.com for updates throughout the tournament.