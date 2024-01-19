Skinner, Samuelsson return to practice with Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson were back on the ice for practice on Friday while forward Dylan Cozens and defenseman Erik Johnson were absent.

The playing statuses for the four players – all of whom are considered day to day with upper-body injuries – will be determined Saturday ahead of the Sabres’ afternoon matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning, coach Don Granato said.

Defenseman Henri Jokiharju is also considered day to day with soreness, though he did participate in practice on Friday.

“The decisions will be made in the morning on the lineup because we have three or four guys who are right on that cusp,” Granato said.

Skinner, who leads the Sabres with 17 goals this season, has missed the past four games with his injury. Samuelsson has missed two games since taking an elbow to the head from Vancouver defenseman Filip Hronek last Saturday, which forced him to enter concussion protocol.

Neither player has been ruled out for the game against the Lightning.

“Samuelsson was pushing hard today, which was nice to see,” Granato said. “So, now, it’s more of a decision now does he have enough in him to get ready to go.”

Cozens sustained his upper-body injury during the third period against San Jose on Sunday and did not play in Buffalo’s 3-0 win over Chicago on Thursday. Johnson was injured on a hit into the end boards by Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev, who was assessed a five-minute boarding major.

Jokiharju’s soreness is the product of a blocked shot in the game against the Blackhawks. He was originally going to have a maintenance day Friday but practiced through it.

“He had a really good day, so that was nice,” Granato said.

Here's more from practice on Friday.