Girgensons day to day, Samuelsson out vs. Sharks due to upper-body injuries

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – Zemgus Girgensons is considered day to day with an upper-body injury after exiting the Buffalo Sabres’ game in Los Angeles on Wednesday during the first period.

Girgensons was absent from the Sabres’ practice on Friday, as was defenseman Mattias Samuelsson. Samuelsson is still undergoing evaluations for his own upper-body injury after missing the game against the Kings, but coach Don Granato said the team is hopeful he will be available after the All-Star break.

Erik Johnson, who has missed the last three games, practiced with the team for the first time since sustaining his upper-body injury against Chicago on Jan. 17. He will not play against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday – Buffalo’s last game before the break – but is expected to be available when the schedule resumes on Feb. 6.

“He should be back to 100 percent (after the break),” Granato said.

The Sabres took the ice at the Kings’ practice facility before departing for San Jose, where they’ll meet the Sharks Saturday at 4 p.m. Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 3:30.

Here are more notes from the skate in El Segundo.