Skinner reflects on career as he looks ahead to 1,000th NHL game 

Jeff Skinner was 18 years old when he laced up his skates for his first NHL game.

The forward had been selected by Carolina with the seventh-overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft and made the Hurricanes’ opening night roster just a few months later.

Skinner skated 16:26 in his debut and recorded two shots in Carolina’s 4-3 win over Minnesota in the NHL’s Premiere Series in Helsinki, Finland. He tallied his first NHL point and scored the game-winning shootout goal in the Hurricanes’ 2-1 victory over the Wild the following day.

“Yeah, I think there’s sort of snippets you remember from throughout the day or kind of leading up to the day or kind of leading up to the game,” he said. “It’s obviously a good memory, I think. Yeah, it’s cool to look back on now.”

Skinner went on to play eight seasons in Carolina before being traded to Buffalo ahead of the 2018-19 campaign. Nine-hundred and ninety games later, Skinner is set to suit up for his 1,000th career game when the Sabres host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

Following Monday’s practice at KeyBank Center, Skinner used the moment to reflect on his career to this point and those who helped him along the way.

“Yeah, it’s pretty cool,” he said. “I think, for me, it just sort of gives you a chance to kind of look back and reflect on kind of everyone that’s helped you get to this point. Obviously, there’s like a lot of ceremony things going on, reflection, and stuff. But we still got to play the game, so I just focus on the game. But it’s cool to look back and see the support. I got a few friends and family coming to town, so that’ll be fun.

“I’m, obviously, happy I got to come here and be a part of this organization.”