Practice Report | Johnson readies for return to Colorado against former team 

Erik Johnson will make his return to Colorado on Wednesday as the Buffalo Sabres take on the Avalanche at Ball Arena to open a three-game road trip.

Johnson, who spent 13 seasons with the Avalanche before signing a one-year deal with the Sabres on July 1, is looking forward to connecting with his old teammates and spending time at his home in Colorado.

The veteran defenseman reminisced on his time with the Avs following the Sabres’ practice at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, reflecting on how he helped his former team go from a last-place finish in 2016-2017 to a Stanley Cup in 2022.

“I’m really looking forward to it. A lot of great memories, great friends, awesome fan base, and a great city that's now home for me when I'm done playing,” Johnson said.

“We built that thing from the bottom all the way to the top, so it'll be extra special to be there with all my old teammates and the fans and as much as it'll be kind of my return, it's also me wanting to give thanks to that fan base and that organization for all they did for me over the past almost 15 years.”