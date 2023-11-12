Sabres announce plans to honor Okposo ahead of 1,000th NHL game 

The Buffalo Sabres will honor captain Kyle Okposo with a pregame ceremony ahead of his 1,000th NHL game this Tuesday, Nov. 14 against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative stick case featuring a miniature replica of the customary silver stick given to players who reach the 1,000-game milestone.

Tickets are available now starting at $21.

Okposo has played 17 NHL seasons with the Sabres and the New York Islanders. He will become the 46th active player to reach 1,000 games and the first to do so in a Sabres uniform since Jason Pominville on Nov. 1, 2018.