Clifton's goal lifts Sabres to victory in Columbus

Zemgus Girgensons also scored in the 2-1 win.

buf_postgamereport_02232024
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

COLUMBUS – Connor Clifton tossed a shot from the blue line while Peyton Krebs and JJ Peterka collapsed upon the opposing net, creating layers of traffic in front of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov.

Clifton’s father, Tim, had kicked off the pregame lineup read for the second straight game by calling for the Sabres to score dirty goals. Connor’s first of the season fit the bill.

“I count it, yeah,” Connor Clifton said. “So many bodies were at the net. We love that.”

The Sabres' Dads announce the starting lineup!

Clifton’s goal stood as the winner for the Sabres in their 2-1 victory over the Blue Jackets. The Sabres extended their road winning streak to five games and swept their Dads’ Trip, which opened with a victory in Montreal on Saturday.

Zemgus Girgensons also scored in the win. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started in goal for the 14th time in the past 16 games and made 25 saves.

The similarities to the Sabres’ previous victory in Montreal extended beyond Tim Clifton’s pregame speech. They fell behind early for the second consecutive game but responded quickly in the form of Girgensons’ goal, a shot taken from along the boards that banked in off net-front traffic.

The Sabres stuck to their game from there, outshooting the Blue Jackets 37-26 and pulling ahead on Clifton’s goal 3:05 into the third period.

“Both nights guys were very intent,” coach Don Granato said. “The compete was high, the pace was high, and we talked about that a lot. When we have those two things, things usually work out.”

Don Granato addresses the media

The Sabres were 6-23-3 in games their opponent scored first prior to this road trip.

“Obviously, our record when we give up the first one isn’t very good this year, but we played more of a mature game tonight,” Kyle Okposo said. “We still made some young mistakes. We can clean up some things. … But it was better. It’s getting better. We’re building an identity. Obviously, it’s difficult where we are but that’s all we can do is keep trying to play a mature game.”

Here’s more from the win.

1. Girgensons scored for the second straight game, having also buried a deflection during the win in Montreal. The Sabres held a 9-1 advantage in shot attempts with the forward line of Girgensons, Okposo, and Eric Robinson sharing the ice at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick.

“Our line, you know we’re going to work hard and get the puck down low, be simple and the last two games especially we’ve been pretty effective,” Okposo said.

2. Robinson returned to Columbus for the first time since being acquired by the Sabres from the Blue Jackets in December. The organization welcomed him back with a brief video during the first period.

3. Krebs, in addition to helping create the havoc in front of the Columbus net on Clifton’s goal, finished the night with four shots and won seven of 11 faceoffs. He deked his way around defenseman Erik Gudbranson to create a scoring chance for himself, but Tarasov made a glove save.

Granato has praised the 23-year-old’s performance since he was elevated to a line with Peterka and Zach Benson.

“He’s had a lot of best games,” Granato said. “They’re starting to accumulate. I can attribute that to his work ethic, his building an incredible foundation, a base of situational awareness and knowing how to keep the game simple and work from a simple base. He’s put so much work in and we’re starting to see that come to fruition, really.”

4. Okposo reflected on what it meant to win both games with the dads and other father figures in attendance.

“It’s great,” he said. “It’s something that breaks up kind of the monotony of the routine. Having the dads here and seeing how much joy they’re getting from watching us play and all their hard work and everything they’ve done to raise us, to just see us as good young men and the group that we have and how welcoming we are with everybody, it’s been phenomenal to have them on the trip.”

Kyle Okposo addresses the media

Up next

The Sabres return home to host the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+  begins at 5:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 6. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

