Sabres enter next phase of camp following Blue and Gold Scrimmage

Following two on-ice practice days this week, the Sabres completed their first phase of training camp with the Blue and Gold Scrimmage in front of fans at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Tage Thompson and Jiri Kulich each scored after two 25-minute periods of play to lift Team Blue to a 2-0 win over Team Gold. Team Gold held a 3-2 advantage in the shootout portion of the afternoon with goals from Isak Rosen, Aleksandr Kisakov, and Tyson Kozak.

Devon Levi, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Eric Comrie, and Dustin Tokarski all made appearances in net.