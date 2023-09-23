Miedema, Ratzlaff returned to junior clubs

The Buffalo Sabres have reassigned forward Ethan Miedema and goaltender Scott Ratzlaff to their respective junior clubs, the team announced Saturday.

The Sabres now have 62 players on their training camp roster, consisting of 35 forwards, 21 defensemen, and six goaltenders.

Miedema (Round 4, 109th overall) and Ratzlaff (Round 5, 141st overall) were both members of Buffalo’s 2023 draft class. Miedema will spend this season with Kingston of the Ontario Hockey League, for whom he tallied 21 points (9+12) in 32 games following a midseason trade in 2022-23.

Ratzlaff will report to Seattle of the Western Hockey League, where he is expected to shoulder starting goaltender duties after posting a 25-8-0 record in a split-duty role last season.

