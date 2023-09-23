Miedema, Ratzlaff returned to junior clubs

News Feed

buffalo sabres training camp day 2 lecom harborcenter erik johnson kyle okposo

Camp Notebook | Johnson seizing opportunity as veteran leader
how to watch buffalo sabres preseason games 2023

How to watch the Sabres' 2023 preseason games
buffalo sabres training camp preview kevyn adams don granato rasmus dahlin kyle okposo

'Pressure as privilege' | Sabres embracing expectations entering 2023-24  
buffalo sabres training camp day 1 keybank center rasmus dahlin owen power kevyn adams

Camp Notebook | Talks on Dahlin, Power extensions intensifying
buffalo sabres matt savoie injury update

Savoie considered week to week with upper-body injury
buffalo sabres training camp goaltender preview devon levi ukko pekka luukkonen eric comrie

Camp Preview | Familiar faces, added depth at goaltender
buffalo sabres announce 2023 training camp roster tage thompson zach benson jeff skinner devon levi

Sabres announce 2023 training camp roster 
buffalo sabres training camp preview defensemen to watch owen power rasmus dahlin connor clifton

Camp Preview | 3 storylines to follow on the blue line 
buffalo sabres prospects challenge vs pittsburgh tyson kozak physical presence

Kozak a physical presence in Prospects Challenge finale
buffalo sabres training camp preview forwards roster casey mittelstadt tage thompson alex tuch 

Camp Preview | 3 storylines to follow at forward
prospects challenge recap highlights buffalo sabres new jersey devils isak rosen 

Rosen's all-around game translating to offensive success at Prospects Challenge
buffalo sabres blue and gold scrimmage sept 23 open to public keybank center

Sabres to host Blue and Gold Scrimmage at KeyBank Center 
buffalo sabres prospects challenge win over montreal matt savoie 

'Elite competitor' | Savoie scores pair of highlight-reel goals in win over Canadiens
buffalo sabres prospects challenge matchup versus montreal canadiens sept 15

Game Preview | Buffalo opens Prospects Challenge slate against Montreal
buffalo sabres prospects notebook zach benson matt savoie showcasing chemistry

Prospects Notebook | Benson, Savoie showcasing chemistry at Sabres rookie camp 
buffalo sabres buffalo common council honor rick jeanneret trailblazing sign

Sabres, Buffalo Common Council to dedicate Trailblazing Sign to Rick Jeanneret
buffalo sabres prospects challenge news jiri kulich matt savoie lineup

Prospects Notebook | Kulich embracing camp following 'explosive' summer
buffalo sabres terry pegula statement

Statement from Sabres owner Terry Pegula

Miedema, Ratzlaff returned to junior clubs

Buffalo's training camp roster now consists of 62 players.

20230923 Miedema

The Buffalo Sabres have reassigned forward Ethan Miedema and goaltender Scott Ratzlaff to their respective junior clubs, the team announced Saturday.

The Sabres now have 62 players on their training camp roster, consisting of 35 forwards, 21 defensemen, and six goaltenders.

Miedema (Round 4, 109th overall) and Ratzlaff (Round 5, 141st overall) were both members of Buffalo’s 2023 draft class. Miedema will spend this season with Kingston of the Ontario Hockey League, for whom he tallied 21 points (9+12) in 32 games following a midseason trade in 2022-23.

Ratzlaff will report to Seattle of the Western Hockey League, where he is expected to shoulder starting goaltender duties after posting a 25-8-0 record in a split-duty role last season.

The updated training camp roster can be found in PDF format here.