Buffalo Sabres (33-31-5) at Vancouver Canucks (42-18-8)

The Sabres will close out a back-to-back set in Vancouver on Tuesday after securing a 6-2 win in Seattle on Monday. Buffalo has now won four of its last five games and gained ground in the Wild Card race with the victory, moving within four points of the final playoff spot, which the Washington Capitals currently hold with 75 points.

