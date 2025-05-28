 'A wonderful experience' | How the Sabres Foundation and Northtown Automotive's 50/50 raffle benefited the Miracle League of WNY

Sarah Gruszka still remembers the moment in 2011 when she learned about the Miracle League of Western New York, at that time still a project in its infancy with a mission to make sports more accessible for people with adaptive needs.

Gruszka’s daughter, Dawn, is blind and uses a wheelchair. When Sarah read that the Miracle League was being founded in her hometown of Grand Island, she immediately saw an opportunity to create a recreational outlet for her daughter.

Dawn began playing Miracle League baseball in that inaugural summer of 2011 and has been involved ever since.

“She absolutely loves it,” Sarah said. “There are some days where she won’t want to get out of bed, and we’ll say, ‘Well, you have baseball today. Do you want to go play baseball?’ And suddenly, she’s giving us all of her stuffed animals that she sleeps with, because she wants to get out of bed and go play.”

Today, Sarah serves on the Miracle League’s board of directors while her husband, Sean, spent a decade coaching their daughter’s team. Their family has watched the program change lives for the 750 players and 100 volunteers who use the field every summer.

The roots of the Miracle League are intertwined with the Buffalo Sabres Alumni Association and Buffalo Sabres Foundation – and, specifically, their 50/50 raffle.

Sabres Hall of Famer Larry Playfair, who now serves as the team’s director of alumni relations, was instrumental in organizing the initial donation – including funds from the 50/50 raffle – that seeded the construction of the barrier-free baseball field.

The Sabres Foundation and Northtown Automotive continue to support the Miracle League of Western New York through the 50/50 raffle, including a donation of funds from their record-setting $133,976 jackpot at Fan Appreciation Night this past April.

Those funds will be put toward maintenance of the field, equipment, and other expenses that allow the Miracle League to keep registration fees as low as possible for participating families.