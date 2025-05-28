 'A wonderful experience' | How the Sabres Foundation and Northtown Automotive's 50/50 raffle benefited the Miracle League of WNY

The Buffalo Sabres Foundation and Northtown Automotive partnered once again this season to host the team’s 50/50 raffle, which exists to benefit local charitable organizations in Western New York.
This season, the 50/50 raffle helped more than 100 local organizations whose missions align with the Buffalo Sabres Foundation's core objectives: serving children and military personnel, caring for the sick, assisting physically and mentally challenged athletes, and supporting youth hockey initiatives.
The average jackpot for games during the 2024-25 season was $44,089 – including a record-setting jackpot of $133,976 during Fan Appreciation Night on April 17.
“At Northtown Automotive, we understand the importance of giving back to the Western New York community at so many levels which is a philosophy we share with the Buffalo Sabres Foundation and our partnership with them dating back over 25 years,” said Harold Erbacher, Chief Operating Officer and co-owner of Northtown Automotive. “The Buffalo Sabres Foundation has injected a much-needed boost of support to over 100 local charities that make Western New York such a great place to call home.”
Sabres.com is providing a spotlight on the Miracle League of Western New York, one of the many organizations that benefited from fans who participated in the 50/50 raffle and the team’s partnership with Northtown Automotive.
---