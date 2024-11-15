Rangers vs. Sharks: Postgame Notes

10-COUNT - The Rangers earned their 10th win of the season in game No. 15. It marks the 11th time in team history they’ve reached the mark in 15 or fewer games and fifth time since the turn of the century (Others since 2000: 2023-24, 2016-17, 2015-16, 2008-09).

STREAK AGAINST SHARKS - New York extended its point streak against San Jose to 11 games (9-0-2) dating back to 2018. At home against the Sharks, the Rangers are now 5-0-1 in their last six contests and 8-1-1 in their most recent 10 games at MSG against them.