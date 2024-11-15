Rangers vs. Sharks: Postgame Notes

10-COUNT - The Rangers earned their 10th win of the season in game No. 15. It marks the 11th time in team history they’ve reached the mark in 15 or fewer games and fifth time since the turn of the century (Others since 2000: 2023-24, 2016-17, 2015-16, 2008-09).
STREAK AGAINST SHARKS - New York extended its point streak against San Jose to 11 games (9-0-2) dating back to 2018. At home against the Sharks, the Rangers are now 5-0-1 in their last six contests and 8-1-1 in their most recent 10 games at MSG against them.
- Artemi Panarin extended his point streak to six games (4G-4A) and home point streak to nine games (5G-8A). It is his second nine-game season-opening home point streak with New York (also 13 GP in 2023-24). The only other players in franchise history with a run
of that length are Mike Rogers (15 GP in 1983-84), Wayne Gretzky (10 GP in 1996-97), Mark Messier (9 GP in 1992-93) and Brian Leetch (9 GP in 1991-92). Panarin has a point in 14 of 15 games this year.
- Alexis Lafreniere extended his point streak to three games (1G-2A). Lafreniere has points (6G-7A) in 11 of his 15 games this season.
- Igor Shesterkin earned his seventh win of the season and has allowed two or fewer goals in all seven of his victories.
- Will Cuylle played in his 100th career NHL game.
- Reilly Smith collected his seventh assist of the season and 10th point. He has points in four of his last six contests (1G-3A). Smith has 31 points (11G-20A) in 33 career games against the Sharks, including nine points (4G-5A) in his last seven games against them.