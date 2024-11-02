Rangers vs. Senators: Postgame Notes

BEGINNING NOVEMBER - The Rangers kicked off the month of November with their seventh win of the season and third at home. The Blueshirts have wins in six of their last eight games and points in eight of 10 games this year. New York hit the 15-point mark through 10 games for the 12th time in franchise history and third in the past 30 years following 2023-24 (8-2-0, 16 points) and 2008-09 (7-2-1, 15 points).

scored his seventh goal of the season to give him 16 points (7G-9A) in 10 games. Only three Rangers players in the past 20 years have had more through their first 10 games of a campaign: Jaromir Jagr (10 in 2005-06), Rick Nash (9 in 2014-15) and Brendan Shanahan (9 in 2006-07). Filip Chytil notched an assist. He has six points (3G-3A) in his last five games and eight points (4G-4A) in 10 games this year.