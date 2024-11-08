- Artemi Panarin recorded his 800th career point (274G-525A) with his 10th assist of the season. Since his NHL debut during the 2015-16 season, Panarin’s 800 points are the fifth most in the NHL. Panarin (684 GP) became the sixth fastest undrafted player to reach the 800-point milestone behind Wayne Gretzky (352 GP), Peter Stastny (531 GP), Bobby Orr (575 GP), Phil Esposito (633 GP) and Adam Oates (657 GP). Panarin has 19 points (9G-10A) on the year and points in 11 of his 12 games this season.
- Will Cuylle scored his fourth goal of the season and third in his last five games. Cuylle has nine points (4G-5A) in 12 games.
Rangers vs. Sabres: Postgame Notes
WATCH RECAP: