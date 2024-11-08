Rangers vs. Sabres: Postgame Notes

241107POSTGAME
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers
  • Artemi Panarin recorded his 800th career point (274G-525A) with his 10th assist of the season. Since his NHL debut during the 2015-16 season, Panarin’s 800 points are the fifth most in the NHL. Panarin (684 GP) became the sixth fastest undrafted player to reach the 800-point milestone behind Wayne Gretzky (352 GP), Peter Stastny (531 GP), Bobby Orr (575 GP), Phil Esposito (633 GP) and Adam Oates (657 GP). Panarin has 19 points (9G-10A) on the year and points in 11 of his 12 games this season.
  • Will Cuylle scored his fourth goal of the season and third in his last five games. Cuylle has nine points (4G-5A) in 12 games.

WATCH RECAP:

BUF at NYR | Recap

News Feed

Rangers vs. Sabres: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Islanders: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Islanders: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Senators: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Senators: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Capitals: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Capitals: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Ducks: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Ducks: Pregame Notes

Rangers Agree to Terms with Alexis Lafrenière

Rangers vs. Panthers: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Panthers: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Canadiens: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Canadiens: Pregame Notes 

Rangers at Maple Leafs: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Maple Leafs: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Red Wings: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Red Wings: Pregame Notes