Rangers vs. Jets: Postgame Notes

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT - The Rangers honored and supported those who serve and have served with Military Appreciation Night tonight. The evening featured in-arena promotion such as the recognition of military members and a national anthem featuring a member of the United States Air Force.

Artemi Panarin extended his home point streak to eight games, his fifth such streak with the Rangers. The only other New York players with as many are Brian Leetch (7), Mark Messier (6), Wayne Gretzky (5) and Andy Bathgate (5). Panarin has 22 points (10G-12A) on the year and points in 13 of his 14 games this season.

notched his 12th assist of the season and has four assists in his last three games. Fox’s 12 assists are tied for the third most among NHL defensemen. Will Cuylle tallied his fifth goal of the season and fourth in his last seven games. With an added assist, Cuylle has 11 points (5G-6A) in 14 games this year.