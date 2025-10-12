Rangers vs. Capitals: Pregame Notes

MILLER TIME

J.T. Miller was named the 29th captain in franchise history on Sept. 16, 2025.

Since Miller’s first game back with the Rangers on Feb. 1, 2025, he ranks first in assists (24), and second in goals (14) and points (38). Since his acquisition, his 13 multi-point games rank first on the team and tied for second in the NHL, and his 84 hits rank third on the team.

He is the only player in the NHL since the 2021-22 season to have recorded 300 or more points, as well as 700 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 18 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 357 points are ranked 12th most in the NHL.

In 2024-25, among all NHL players who took 1,000 or more faceoffs in 2024-25, he tied for third in faceoff percentage (58.2) and reached his second highest faceoff percentage in a season since the start of his career.

FANTASTIC MR. FOX

This season, Adam Fox will be raising money towards the Tackle ALS organization to help the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely. For every goal he scores, he will be donating $1,023 to Tackle ALS and for every assist, he will be donating $523. So far this season, Fox has donated $3,592 (3G-1A) to the cause. Fox welcomes all Rangers fans to join him in supporting the cause. For more information about Tackle ALS and how you can help, including making a donation, please visit https://tackleals.com/.

Fox became the ninth different defenseman in NHL history to record four consecutive 50-assist seasons in 2024-25 and became one of eight defensemen in Rangers history to record four or more seasons with 10 or more goals.

His 51 assists last season ranked second among the Blueshirts and tied for sixth among NHL defensemen. Since the start of the 2024-25 season, his five three-point games tied for second and his 18 multi-point games tied for sixth among NHL blueliners.

Fox scored his 66th career goal against Pittsburgh on Oct. 11, tying Barry Beck for the eighth most goals by a defenseman in Rangers history.

BREAD WINNER

Artemi Panarin secured his fifth 80-point season with New York in 2024-25, tying Mark Messier for the most in team history, and his fifth 50-assist season, surpassing Messier and Rod Gilbert for the second most in franchise history.

He is the only active undrafted player with 300 career goals.

He notched his fifth career 30-goal season, and second consecutive during the 2024-25 season. He is the first Ranger since Jaromir Jagr (2005-07) with 30-plus goals and 40-plus assists in back-to-back seasons. His 30-goal seasons are tied for 11th in the NHL since 2015-16.

Last season, Panarin ranked first in goals (37), assists (52), points (89), power play goals (8), power play points (25) and shots (235) among Rangers skaters, and had at least one point in 57 of his 79 games (72.2%).

Since 2023-24, his 211 points (86G-125A) rank sixth in the NHL. In that same time frame, he has points in 126 of 165 games, the third most in the NHL.

Going back further, among NHL skaters since his debut in 2015-16, he ranks fourth in assists (570) and fifth in points (872).

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has 22 career shutouts, the eight most in franchise history. His 22 shutouts since 2020-21 are tied for the second most among NHL goaltenders.

Shesterkin has allowed two goals in his first three starts of the season. It is the eighth time in franchise history a Blueshirts netminder has allowed two or fewer goals across the first three games of a season (Last: Antti Raanta – 2015-16).

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 season, Shesterkin leads all NHL goaltenders in 71 games with at most one goal against.

TOO COOL

Will Cuylle’s 316 hits since 2024-25 ranks second in the NHL. Last season, he surpassed Ryan Callahan (285) for the most hits among Rangers in a single season since the NHL began tracking in 2005-06.