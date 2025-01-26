Rangers vs. Avalanche: Pregame Notes

The New York Rangers close their season-series with the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden (1:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 880 AM). Five of New York’s next six games will be played at MSG.
RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The Blueshirts will wear their third jersey’s in the contest. It will also be Kid’s Day at Madison Square Garden.
- New York has a season-long point streak of 10 games (7-0-3), its longest since Jan. 27-Feb. 24, 2024 (10 GP). The team’s last point streak of 11 or more games was Oct. 21-Nov. 18, 2023 and in franchise history have reached the streak on 12 different occasions.
- The Rangers have won six of their last eight games and have points in 11 of their last 12 contests (8-1-3). Since Jan. 2, the Rangers rank tied for first in the NHL in wins (8) and points (19) while their 43 goals are the most.
- At home, the Rangers have four straight wins and points in six straight (5-0-1). In its last three home games, New York has outscored opponents 11-1.
- New York’s 19 points in the month of January are the most in the calendar’s first month since 2013-14 (21) and tied for the sixth most in team history.
- The Rangers have earned points in five-straight games against the Avs (3-0-2), including wins in three of its last four. The last five matchups between the two teams have gone to overtime.
- New York’s power play unit has scored four times in the last three games and eight times in its last nine contests. Since Jan. 7, the Rangers’ eight power play goals are tied for the sixth most in the NHL.
- As a team, the Blueshirts’ .904 save percentage ranks fifth in the NHL and have posted five shutouts this season, tied for the third most in the NHL.
- The Rangers’ 23 different players who have scored a goal this season and 26 unique point getters this season are both tied for the second highest amount in the NHL.
- New York ranks fourth in the NHL in penalty kill percentage (83.9) and have had a perfect penalty kill in six of its last eight games. The Rangers’ seven shorthanded tallies rank third in the NHL (FLA - 11, TBL - 8).
- The Blueshirts have scored at least three goals in eight of their last 11 contests, including seven games with 4-plus goals.
- The Rangers rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.7) and have been 50 percent or better in 34 of 48 games this season (70.8 percent).
- Jonathan Quick is one win away from being the 15th goaltender, and first American-born netminder, to reach 400 career victories. Of the 14 goaltenders in NHL history who have earned 400 or more career wins, three of played for the Rangers (Henrik Lundqvist, Terry Sawchuk, and Jacques Plante).
- When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 14-2-3 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 21-2-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 21 of 24 victories this season.
- Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 59-2-0 record in 61 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
- On the year, New York is 15-2-2 when leading after one period and 18-1-2 when leading after the second period.