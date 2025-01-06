Rangers Claim Arthur Kaliyev Off Waivers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has claimed forward Arthur Kaliyev off waivers.

Born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan before growing up in Staten Island, NY, Kaliyev has played in parts of four seasons for the Los Angeles Kings, compiling 35 goals and 36 assists for 71 points in 188 games. He notched a career-high 14 goals in 2021-22 and a career-high 28 points while skating in 56 games in 2022-23.

Kaliyev, 23, has also compiled 33 points (15G-18A) in 45 career games with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL), including two points (1G-1A) in five games for them this season.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-2, 210-pound forward skated three seasons for the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), where he notched 44 goals and 54 assists for 98 points in 57 games during the 2019-20 campaign. That season, Kaliyev finished fifth in the OHL in points and tied for sixth in goals. He also received the Jim Mahon Memorial Trophy for the league's top-scoring right winger and was a finalist for the Red Tilson Trophy for Most Outstanding Player of the Year.

Internationally, Kaliyev represented the United States at both the 2020 and 2021 World Junior Championships, winning a gold medal in 2021.

Kaliyev was originally selected by the Kings in the second round, 33rd overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.