Rangers at Utah: Postgame Notes

5 POINTS OUT WEST - The Rangers concluded their three-game road swing earning five of a possible six points and have extended their point streak to six games (4-0-2). Since January 2, the Blueshirts have points in seven of eight (5-1-2) contests.
ANOTHER SHORTY - For a second-straight game, the Rangers scored a shorthanded goal. The team’s seven shorthanded tallies rank third in the NHL (FLA - 11, TBL - 8). It’s the fifth time since the 2015-16 season that New York has recorded a SHG in consecutive games (Previous: Apr. 13-15, 2024).
NEW DIGS - The Rangers made their first-ever appearance at the Delta Center, marking the 91st unique venue they’ve played a regular season game in. Utah is the 25th state or district the Blueshirts have played a regular season game.
- Chris Kreider netted his 14th goal of the season and third in his last five contests. Kreider’s goal was his fifth game-winning tally of the season and 49th of his career, the second most in franchise history (Gilbert - 52).
- Artemi Panarin scored his team-leading 18th and 19th goals of the season, giving him points in seven of his last 10 games (4G-6A) and 14 of his last 20 games (7G-14A).
- Reilly Smith collected his second shorthanded goal of the season (Dec. 20 at DAL), and 15th of his career, to give him points in five of his last eight games (2G-3A). The Blueshirts are 16-3-0 this season when he notches a point and 8-1-0 when he scores a goal. - Sam Carrick notched two assists, boosting his totals in the last four games to five points (2G-3A).
- Arthur Kaliyev recorded his first point/scored his first goal as a member of the Blueshirts. The Rangers have had 26 unique point getters this season, tied for the highest amount in the NHL.
- Filip Chytil notched an assist, giving him points (4G-2A) in five of his last seven contests dating back to Dec. 30.
- Igor Shesterkin improved to 3-0-1 in his last four starts.