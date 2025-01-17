Rangers at Utah: Postgame Notes

5 POINTS OUT WEST - The Rangers concluded their three-game road swing earning five of a possible six points and have extended their point streak to six games (4-0-2). Since January 2, the Blueshirts have points in seven of eight (5-1-2) contests.

ANOTHER SHORTY - For a second-straight game, the Rangers scored a shorthanded goal. The team’s seven shorthanded tallies rank third in the NHL (FLA - 11, TBL - 8). It’s the fifth time since the 2015-16 season that New York has recorded a SHG in consecutive games (Previous: Apr. 13-15, 2024).

NEW DIGS - The Rangers made their first-ever appearance at the Delta Center, marking the 91st unique venue they’ve played a regular season game in. Utah is the 25th state or district the Blueshirts have played a regular season game.