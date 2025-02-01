Rangers at Bruins: Pregame Notes

The New York Rangers open the month of February with a road game against the Boston Bruins (3:30 PM ET - TV: ABC - Radio: ESPN 880 AM). New York will play nine games in the month of February (4 at home, 5 on road).
RANGERS RUNDOWN
- Friday night, New York struck a deal to acquire forward J.T. Miller as well as defensemen Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini and a conditional first round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
- On the road, the Rangers have points in their last five games (3-0-2) for the second best road points percentage in the NHL since Jan. 5 (.800).
- The Blueshirts have won four-straight games against the Bruins dating back to last season.
- New York has points in 10 of its last 12 games (7-2-3) and 11 of its last 14 contests (8-3-3). Since Jan. 2, the Blueshirts rank tied for third in goals scored (47).
- New York’s 19 points in the month of January were the most in the calendar’s first month since 2013-14 (21) and tied for the sixth most in team history.
- Jonathan Quick is one win away from being the 15th goaltender, and first American-born netminder, to reach 400 career victories. Of the 14 goaltenders in NHL history who have earned 400 or more career wins, three of played for the Rangers (Henrik Lundqvist, Terry Sawchuk, and Jacques Plante).
- The Rangers have had 23 different players score a goal this season and 26 unique point getters, both tied for third in the league.
- Since Jan. 2, Rangers defensemen have accounted for 36 points (6G-30A) with all six defensemen having four or more points.
- New York ranks fourth in the NHL in penalty kill percentage (83.7) and have had a perfect penalty kill in five of its last six games and seven of its last 10 games. The Rangers’ seven shorthanded tallies rank third in the NHL (FLA - 11, TBL - 8).
- The Blueshirts have scored at least three goals in nine of their last 13 contests, including eight games with 4-plus goals. New York has scored four or more goals in four of its last five games.
- In their last five games, 18 Rangers skaters have notched a point and 16 have scored a goal.
- The Rangers rank second in the NHL in faceoff percentage (53.5) and have been 50 percent or better in 35 of 50 games this season (70.0 percent), including five of their last six games.
- When the Blueshirts score four or more goals in a game, they are 14-3-3 and when they allow two or fewer goals, they are 21-2-0. The Rangers have allowed two or fewer goals in 21 of 24 victories this season.
- Since the start of last season, the Rangers have posted a 59-2-0 record in 61 regular season games in which they have allowed two goals or fewer (not counting team goals awarded for shootout win).
- On the year, New York is 15-2-2 when leading after one period and 18-1-2 when leading after the second period.