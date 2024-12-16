Rangers at Blues: Postgame Notes

PENALTY KILL - The Rangers killed off the only penalty of the game and posted a perfect penalty kill for a fourth straight game (8-for-8) and seventh time in their last nine contests. New York’s 86.8 penalty kill percentage is the second best in the NHL.

scored his 11th goal of the season, the second most on New York. His 10 even strength goals are tied with Artemi Panarin for the most on the team. Cuylle has points in three of his last five games (1G-2A) and seven of his last 11 games (4G-4A). Brett Berard notched his second goal of the year and has three points (2G-1A) in eight games with the Blueshirts.