Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Red Wings

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers begin a three-game homestand with an Original Six matchup with the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden (7:30 PM ET - TV: TNT - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). To this point, the Blueshirts’ three home games are tied for the fewest in the NHL.
- The Rangers have points in seven-straight games (6-0-1) and have the third most points (17)/wins (8) in the NHL.
- The Rangers are 8-2-1 (17 points), marking their best 11-game start to a season since the 2008-09 campaign.
- The Rangers have the NHL’s second best power play percentage (31.6) and have scored power play goals in nine of their first 11 games. The Rangers’ 12 power play goals are tied for the third most in the league. On the flip side, the Blueshirts’ 83.8 penalty kill percentage is 10th in the league.
- The Rangers have the second best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 54.6 percent mark. New York has been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in nine of 11 games.
- The Rangers have earned at least one point in eight of his last nine games against Detroit (6-1-2) and 15 of their last 17 games against the Red Wings, dating back to Jan. 22, 2017 (10-2-5 record). At MSG, the Blueshirts have earned a point in five-straight games against Detroit (3-0-2) and seven of their last eight home against the Red Wings (4-0-3).
- With 210 blocked shots, the Blueshirts rank third in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts have the third fewest GA/GP (2.09) in the NHL and fourth fewest shots per game in the NHL (27.5).
- The Rangers’ defensemen have recorded 31 points, the fifth most in the NHL, and nine goals are tied for the league-lead. 32.6 percent of all points recorded this season have come from defensemen, the highest mark in the NHL.
- New York has played in a extra session in three of its last four contests, holding a 2-1 record in those games.