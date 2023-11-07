Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Red Wings

KREIDING HIGH

On Saturday night in Minnesota, Chris Kreider surpassed Andy Bathgate for the fourth most goals in team history (273) and has brought himself within seven goals of matching Adam Graves for the third most in team history (280).

Kreider has opened the season with eight goals (tied for the sixth most in NHL) in his first 11 games, including a league- leading five power play goals. Through 11 games, his eight goals are tied for his most in that span (2021-22 season).

Kreider sits three power play goals away from becoming the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 PPGs.

His eight shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL while his 39 power play goals in that span are the second most.

PANARIN ON A PATH

Artemi Panarin is riding a season-opening point streak of 11 games, the longest such streak by a Rangers player since Darren Turcotte recorded an 11-game run in 1990-91 and tied with William Nylander for the longest in the NHL this year. It is also tied for the second longest streak to start a season by a Ranger.

At any point of the season, the 11 game streak is the third longest of Panarin’s career. This is Panarin’s third career point streak of 10 or more games and becomes the sixth player in franchise history with at least three double-digit point streaks, joining Rod Gilbert (8x), Mark Messier (4x), Brian Leetch (4x), Mike Rogers (3x) and Jean Ratelle (3x).

The last time a Ranger had a point streak of 11 or more games was Adam Fox (12 GP) from March 17-April 8, 2021.

Panarin has a team-leading 18 points (6G-12A) in his first 11 games of the season, including six multi-point games (tied for the second most in the NHL). Panarin’s 12 assists are tied for the third most in the NHL and his 18 points are tied for the third most.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has a 6-2-0 record, his six wins tied for the most in the NHL. Since the 2021-22 season, Igor Shesterkin leads the NHL with 79 wins, ranks tied for first in save percentage (.924) and first in GAA (2.29).

The goaltender has allowed one or fewer goals in four games thus far. His 41 games with allowing one or fewer goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL. Last Thursday marked the 53rd regular-season game in which Shesterkin has allowed one goal or fewer. He is one of six goaltenders with 50 or more such performances since his debut season in 2019-20.