Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Red Wings

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The New York Rangers begin a three-game homestand with an Original Six matchup with the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden (7:30 PM ET - TV: TNT - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). To this point, the Blueshirts’ three home games are tied for the fewest in the NHL.
  • The Rangers have points in seven-straight games (6-0-1) and have the third most points (17)/wins (8) in the NHL.
  • The Rangers are 8-2-1 (17 points), marking their best 11-game start to a season since the 2008-09 campaign.
  • The Rangers have the NHL’s second best power play percentage (31.6) and have scored power play goals in nine of their first 11 games. The Rangers’ 12 power play goals are tied for the third most in the league. On the flip side, the Blueshirts’ 83.8 penalty kill percentage is 10th in the league.
  • The Rangers have the second best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 54.6 percent mark. New York has been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in nine of 11 games.
  • The Rangers have earned at least one point in eight of his last nine games against Detroit (6-1-2) and 15 of their last 17 games against the Red Wings, dating back to Jan. 22, 2017 (10-2-5 record). At MSG, the Blueshirts have earned a point in five-straight games against Detroit (3-0-2) and seven of their last eight home against the Red Wings (4-0-3).
  • With 210 blocked shots, the Blueshirts rank third in the NHL.
  • The Blueshirts have the third fewest GA/GP (2.09) in the NHL and fourth fewest shots per game in the NHL (27.5).
  • The Rangers’ defensemen have recorded 31 points, the fifth most in the NHL, and nine goals are tied for the league-lead. 32.6 percent of all points recorded this season have come from defensemen, the highest mark in the NHL.
  • New York has played in a extra session in three of its last four contests, holding a 2-1 record in those games.

RANGERS AND RED WINGS CONNECTIONS

  • Jacob Trouba is a native of Rochester, Michigan, and he played hockey in Michigan with Compuware organization, the U.S. National Team Development Program (2010-11 and 2011-12), and the University of Michigan (2012-13). Trouba was a Red Wings fan growing up; he lists Nicklas Lidstrom as his hockey idol.
  • Rangers assistant general manager Ryan Martin had a 16-year stint (2005-21) with the Red Wings, including 11 seasons (2010-21) as the team’s assistant general manager and eight seasons as the general manager of the Grand Rapids Griffins (2013-21).
  • Red Wings forward Andrew Copp played for the Rangers at the end of the 2021-22 season following his acquisition at the trade deadline. Copp finished with the second most points by an in-season acquisition in Rangers history, behind Steve Larmer in 1994 (16 PTS in 23 GP). Copp accumulated 32 points in 36 total games with the Rangers (8G-10A in 16 RS GP & 6G-8A in 20 PS GP).

KREIDING HIGH

On Saturday night in Minnesota, Chris Kreider surpassed Andy Bathgate for the fourth most goals in team history (273) and has brought himself within seven goals of matching Adam Graves for the third most in team history (280).

Kreider has opened the season with eight goals (tied for the sixth most in NHL) in his first 11 games, including a league- leading five power play goals. Through 11 games, his eight goals are tied for his most in that span (2021-22 season).

Kreider sits three power play goals away from becoming the fifth player in franchise history to reach 100 PPGs.

His eight shorthanded goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL while his 39 power play goals in that span are the second most.

PANARIN ON A PATH

Artemi Panarin is riding a season-opening point streak of 11 games, the longest such streak by a Rangers player since Darren Turcotte recorded an 11-game run in 1990-91 and tied with William Nylander for the longest in the NHL this year. It is also tied for the second longest streak to start a season by a Ranger.

At any point of the season, the 11 game streak is the third longest of Panarin’s career. This is Panarin’s third career point streak of 10 or more games and becomes the sixth player in franchise history with at least three double-digit point streaks, joining Rod Gilbert (8x), Mark Messier (4x), Brian Leetch (4x), Mike Rogers (3x) and Jean Ratelle (3x).

The last time a Ranger had a point streak of 11 or more games was Adam Fox (12 GP) from March 17-April 8, 2021.

Panarin has a team-leading 18 points (6G-12A) in his first 11 games of the season, including six multi-point games (tied for the second most in the NHL). Panarin’s 12 assists are tied for the third most in the NHL and his 18 points are tied for the third most.

SHESTY’S SAVES

Igor Shesterkin has a 6-2-0 record, his six wins tied for the most in the NHL. Since the 2021-22 season, Igor Shesterkin leads the NHL with 79 wins, ranks tied for first in save percentage (.924) and first in GAA (2.29).

The goaltender has allowed one or fewer goals in four games thus far. His 41 games with allowing one or fewer goals since 2021-22 are the most in the NHL. Last Thursday marked the 53rd regular-season game in which Shesterkin has allowed one goal or fewer. He is one of six goaltenders with 50 or more such performances since his debut season in 2019-20.

SLAP SHOTS

  • Jacob Trouba’s 42 blocked shots are the most in the NHL. Nick Bonino ranks fourth with 35 blocked shots and leads forwards. Since 2021-22, Bonino leads all forwards in blocked shots with 216.
  • Among NHL skaters with 100 or more faceoffs, Vincent Trocheck ranks second in faceoff percentage (63.4). - Will Cuylle ranks second among rookies in hits with 25.
  • Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafrenière and Filip Chytil have each recorded a point in the same regular-season game on 24 occasions. The Rangers hold a record of 22-0-2 in such contests.
  • K’Andre Miller leads the Rangers with a plus-8 rating and has points in four of his last seven contests (1G-5A).