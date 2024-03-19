Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Jets

NYR2324_Matchup_3.19 - DL - Tune in
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The New York Rangers host the Winnipeg Jets at MSG on Tuesday night, completing a two-game home stretch (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM).
  • New York has win in five of its last six games and points in 19 of its last 23 contests (17-4-2). The Blueshirts’ 45 wins are tied for the most in the NHL while their 94 points rank tied for second in the league.
  • The Rangers have won 45 games for a third consecutive season. There are only two other stretches in franchise history that spanned three or more consecutive campaigns: 2013-14 to 2016-17 (4) and 1970-71 to 1972-73 (3).
  • At home, the Rangers have a 24-8-0 record for 48 points, ranking second in the NHL in home wins. New York has won nine of its last 10 home contests.
  • Against Central Division teams, the Blueshirts are 9-3-1.
  • Tonight, Alex Wennberg is set to play in his 700th career NHL game.
  • When scoring four or more goals, the Rangers are 26-0-1 and when allowing two or fewer goals, the team is 33-1-0. The Rangers’ 2.68 GA/GP ranks tied for the fifth best in the league.
  • New York has accumulated 20 comeback victories this season, tied for the fourth most in the NHL. - In the second period, the Rangers’ plus-22 goal differential is third in the league.
  • The Rangers have a league-high tying five players (Zibanejad, Kreider, Trocheck, Panarin, Fox) with 50 or more points this season, three players with 60-plus points, and four players with 20 or more goals.
  • New York has the NHL’s sixth best power play percentage (25.4) and fifth best penalty kill percentage (83.4). - New York has accumulated 172 points from defensemen this season, the third most in the NHL.
  • In the last 36 games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (50 pts - 20G-30A) and Vincent Trocheck (36 pts - 16G-20A) have recorded a combined 86 points (36G-50A).
  • The Rangers’ .875 win percentage (7-1) in five-minute overtime session ranks first in the league.

RANGERS AND JETS CONNECTIONS

  • Jack Roslovic was drafted by the Jets in 2015 and played in Winnipeg from 2016-17 - 2019-20.
  • Jacob Trouba played six seasons with Winnipeg (2013-14 – 2018-19). From 2011-12 to 2018-19 in Winnipeg, Trouba ranked fifth in games played (408), second among defensemen in goals (42), assists (137) and points (179).
  • Blake Wheeler skated for the Jets/Thrashers from 2010-11 to 2022-23. He left the Jets as the franchise leader in regular season games played (897), points (812) assists (550), and shots (2,462), while his 262 goals are the third-most in franchise history. He served as captain of the team from 2016-2022
  • Morgan Barron skated in 18 games across two seasons with New York (2020-21 – 2021-22), recording two points.
  • Neal Pionk played parts of two seasons with the Rangers (2017-18 and 2018-19).

PANARIN’S POINTS

On Saturday afternoon, Artemi Panarin tallied his fifth-career five point game (first since Feb. 11, 2023 at CAR) and fourth with the Rangers. The only other players in franchise history with as many are Rod Gilbert (6), Ulf Nilsson (4) and Jean Ratelle (4).

His fifth point was his 500th career assist and he became the third-fastest (657 GP) active player to reach the milestone behind Connor McDavid (527 GP) and Sidney Crosby (554 GP).

Additionally, Panarin reached the 90-point plateau for the fourth time in five seasons. He is the first player in team history to notch the feat four times and is also the first to do so in three consecutive seasons.

With three more assists, Panarin (336 GP) can be the third player to register 300 career assists prior to his 400th game with the franchise (Mark Messier: 375 GP & Brian Leetch: 368 GP).

In Panarin’s last 15 games, he has 26 points (7G-19A), seven games with 2+ points and five games with 3+ points.

With 38 goals and 56 assists, Panarin is looking to become the first Rangers player since Jaromir Jagr in 2005-06 to have 40+ goals and 50+ assists.

Panarin ranks fifth in points (94) and seventh in the NHL in goals (38). His 38 goals are a career-high.

He has notched a point in 54 games this year, the third most in the NHL and his 27 multi-point games rank fifth in the league.

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider played in his 800th career NHL game on Mar. 16 at Pittsburgh, becoming the 10th skater in team history to reach the feat. His 298 goals were the second highest total by any Rangers player through their first 800 games with the franchise, trailing only Jean Ratelle (306).

Kreider has 33 goals this season, nine in his last 15 games and 10 in his last 17 games. He has points in seven of his last nine contests (4G-5A) and 15 points (9G-6A) in his last 15 games.

Since the 2021-22 season, Kreider’s 121 goals rank tied for sixth in the NHL and in that same time frame, his 47 power play goals rank third.

He is one power play goal from tying Brian Leetch (106) for the third most in franchise history. This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)
  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)
  • Recorded his 500th career point
  • Surpassed Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in franchise history (137)
  • Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42)
  • Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals
  • Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history
  • Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

The Rangers rank tied for fourth in the NHL in save percentage with a .909 mark and their 182 goals allowed this season are tied for the fifth fewest in the league.

In his last 12 games (since Feb. 12), Igor Shesterkin has posted a 9-2-1 record and three shutouts. He has allowed one or fewer goals in seven of his last 12 contests.

Shesterkin has earned points in 13 of his last 16 starts and his 29 wins rank tied for sixth in the NHL.

Shesterkin is 49-18-5 following a loss in his career – the seventh most wins among all goaltenders in that scenario since he debuted in 2019-20.

Jonathan Quick has won six of his last seven starts, allowing two or fewer goals in four of them. Among NHL goalies who have played 20 or more games this season, Quick ranks eighth in goals-against average (2.46) and tied for eighth in save percentage (.916).

Quick holds a 15-5-2 record this season. He is one win from tying Ryan Miller for the most wins among American-born goaltenders (391).

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox has 16 points (4G-12A) in his last 15 games and 18 points (4G-14A) in his last 17 games. He ranks tied for seventh among NHL defensemen in points (56) and eighth in assists (44).

Fox’s 12 goals this season are tied for a career-high originally set last season.

Fox recorded his 40th assist on Feb. 9 to reach his fourth 40-assist season. The only other defensemen with as many 40-assist campaigns for the Rangers are Brian Leetch (10), James Patrick (5) and Brad Park (4).

Fox scored his 10th goal of the season on Feb. 28, making him the first Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch (4 from 2000-01 – 2003-04) to record three straight 10-goal campaigns.

Since the 2019-20 season, Fox ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (291) and second in assists (243).

SLAP SHOTS

  • Mika Zibanejad has points in four of his past five games (3G-1A). He has double-digit power play goals for a seventh straight season. The only other player that has reached 10-plus power play goals in the last seven seasons is Steven Stamkos.
  • Vincent Trocheck has points in seven of his last nine games (4G-5A) and points in 12 of his last 15 games (9G-8A). He ranks second in the NHL (min. 700 FO) in faceoff percentage (59.3). His 64 points are tied for his total last year and his second most in his career (75 in 2017-18 with FLA).
  • Alexis Lafreniere has 11 points in his last 14 games (5G-6A) and 15 points (8G-7A) in his last 20 games. The Blueshirts are 16-0-1 when he scores a goal this season.
  • Will Cuylle ranks first among rookies and tied for fifth in the NHL in hits with 220.
  • The Rangers have a regular season record of 46-11-6 when Kreider and Zibanejad score a goal in the same game.

News Feed

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Islanders

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Islanders

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Penguins

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Penguins

Rangers Agree to Terms with Hugo Ollas

Sunshine and Souvenirs: Rangers Alumni Connect in Tampa Bay  

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Lightning 

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Lightning

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Hurricanes 

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Hurricanes

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Devils

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Devils

Roslovic and Ruhwedel Ready to ‘Cherish’ Opportunity with Rangers 

Camaraderie and Competition: Keys for Kakko’s Practice Days  

Rangers Agree to Terms With Louis Domingue

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Blues

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Blues 

Rangers Acquire Jack Roslovic