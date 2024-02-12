Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Flames

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers host the Calgary Flames at Madison Square Garden to begin the third week of February (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG 2 - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM). The Blueshirts won’t play outside of New York/New Jersey until February 24 in Philadelphia and their 24 home games are tied for the second fewest in the NHL.
- New York has wins in four-straight games and points in six of its last seven games (5-1-1). This is the Rangers’ third winning streak of four or more games this season (6 GP - Oct. 21-Nov. 2, 4 GP - Nov. 7-18).
- The Blueshirt’s 33 wins are tied for the second most in the NHL and their 69 points rank fifth in the league. At home, the Rangers have won 17 games, tied for the fourth most in the NHL.
- New York has six players (Kreider, Zibanejad, Panarin, Trocheck, Fox, Lafreniere) with 30 or more points, tied for the third most in the NHL. The Rangers also have four players (Kreider, Panarin, Trocheck, Zibanejad) with 15-plus goals, tied for the second most.
- Against the Flames at home, the Rangers have won six of their last eight games dating back to 2012-13.
- In the last 20 games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (24 pts) and Vincent Trocheck (19 pts) have recorded a combined 43 points (20G-23A).
- When allowing three goals or fewer in a game this season, the Rangers have a 31-2-2 record.
- New York has the NHL’s fifth best power play percentage (26.1) and fifth best in penalty kill percentage (83.5). - The Blueshirts have 21 wins when scoring first, tied for the third most in the NHL (Vancouver leads with 26).
- The Rangers’ 53.8 faceoff percentage is tied for the fifth highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- New York has accumulated 127 points from defensemen this season, the fourth most in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts have 16 comeback wins this season, tied for third in the NHL, and eight when trailing in the third period, tied for the second most in the league.