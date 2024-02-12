Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Flames

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has points in five of his last seven games (4G-3A), eight of his last 11 games (5G-5A), 18 points in his last 17 games (8G-10A). He has notched a point in 42 games this year, tied for the second most in the NHL.

Panarin ranks tied for sixth in the NHL in goals (31) and tied for fifth in points (68).

He has reached 30 goals in a season for the fourth time in his career and is the only active undrafted player to accomplish the feat.

His 31 goals are tied for the second most of his career.

QUICK AND TO THE POINT

Jonathan Quick has won three-straight starts, allowing two or fewer goals in all three. Quick is the oldest goaltender in franchise history with a three-game winning streak and the second active netminder with a run of that length at age 38 or older, joining Marc-Andre Fleury (7 GP & 3 GP in 2022-23).

Quick holds a 12-4-2 record this season. Among goaltenders with 18 or more starts, he ranks third in goals-against average (2.27) and seventh in save percentage (.919).

He is two wins away from tying Dominik Hasek for 15th most in NHL history (389) and four wins from tying Ryan Miller for the most wins among American-born goaltenders (391).

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck ranks first in the NHL (min. 700 FO) in faceoff percentage (61.5) and is the only player in the NHL to have 45 or more points, 60 or more hits, and 40 or more blocked shots.

Trocheck has points in four of his past seven games (1G-3A) and 14 points in his last 16 games (6G-8A).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider has 24 goals this season, points in seven of his last 10 contests (4G-7A) and nine of his last 13 games (4G-9A). This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)

Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)

Recorded his 500th career point

Surpassed Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in franchise history (137)

Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42)

Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals

Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history

Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox has points in six of his last eight games (1G-8A) and 10 of his last 15 games (5G-10A).

Fox recorded his 30th assist of the season on Feb. 9 at Chicago and became the sixth player, second defenseman, in Rangers history to record 30 assists in each of his first five seasons with the franchise, joining Mark Messier (6), Phil Goyette (6), Artemi Panarin (5), Reijo Ruotsalainen (5) and Phil Esposito (5).

Since the 2019-20 season, Fox ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (274) and tied for second in assists (230).